This is to express our appreciation for the many hours the volunteers have spent working in the Lighthouse Community Service Center at 712 Caney Creek Road in Rogersville. Their dedication and interest has always been above and beyond expectations. We are re-opening on Wednesday Oct 7 and are looking forward to contributing to the needs of folk in Rogersville. In the past we were open on Tuesdays, that has been changed to Wednesdays. The hours are the same, 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Sincerely, Velma Smith, Rilla Opelia, Co-Directors of the Lighthouse Community Center.