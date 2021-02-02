America how did we get here?
I have been a Conservative since I found out the difference in political beliefs in things like Free Market versus Government Control, Right to Keep & Bear Arms versus Gun Control, Freedom of Religion versus Socialism, most important the Right to Life, not murdering Babies in the womb or at birth, I can’t understand how that God fearing humans can for various reasons, mainly that they don’t want the responsibility of raising a Child, can take the life of the defenseless Unborn or vote for someone that supports Baby murder. 1976 was the first year that I could vote in a Presidential election, being young & uninformed I voted for a man that said he was a Christian, assuming he was not for killing the Unborn but later found he was the opposite, his name is Jimmie Carter since then I have always voted for whoever supported the Unborn’s right to live, may God have mercy on the USA. George Trent