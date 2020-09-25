Who Cares? Sunday’s sermon at First Baptist Church of Church Hill was from the book of Nehemiah and titled “Who Cares” which I think is an appropriate question for the citizens of Hawkins County.
I have often said it is the responsibility of government to provide for the public , those services the public cannot provide for themselves. Finally that message got through to a couple of county commissioners, but then Who cares?
Last year two important events took place in the County Commission. First, the Commission re-constituted the EMS committee from 2016 to study the delivery and efficacy of EMS in Hawkins County. The EMS committee was chaired by a practicing physician, and members included a renowned heart specialist, EMS Paramedics, a nurse practitioner, hospital representatives, and individuals experienced in management of EMS delivery services. Second, Commissioner Jeff Barrett submitted a resolution calling for audit of those entities receiving “donations” from Hawkins County government. The resolution was defeated 18-2 as I recall. It appears some chickens have come home to roost as allegations of fraud and misappropriation of funds in at least three non-profit organizations have been published in local newspapers. But then “who cares” if tax dollars donated to nonprofits is accounted for or misappropriated? Certainly not the Hawkins County commission.
Last October the EMS Committee report provided several options for the County Commission to consider, two of which would establish a stronger more effective and efficient EMS service. Who cares? The comprehensive and detailed EMS study of EMS revealed that Hawkins County EMS, the current franchisee operated five staffed EMS ambulances and one day truck for convalescent ambulance services, while the minimum number of staffed EMS ambulances needed to provide the EMS response within the county was nine ambulances. Who Cares? The County Commission referred the EMS report to the Public Safety Committee which has done nothing for nearly a year. Who Cares?
During the June 2020 Commission Meeting Resolution 2020/06102- APPROVAL OF 3 YEAR EXCLUSIVE FRANCHISE RIGHTS TO HAWKINS COUNTY EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES FOR THE OPERATION OF GROUND AND CONVALESCENT AMBULANCE SERVICES FOR HAWKINS COUNTY, TENNESSEE was approved on a vote of 21-0. One might think that passing this resolution that the County Commission cares about EMS services, NOT TRUE! Resolution 2020/06102 was another “kick the can down the road” event. Who cares?
Well hold your horses and think about what the County Commission did last June. The Commission awarded a franchise to provide fifty-five percent (55%) of the minimum required number of EMS ambulances needed to serve the county. Who cares?
I can tell you who should care! If you live or work more than ten minutes response time of an EMS unit and you or a loved one has a life threatening emergency, you should care. If the EMS service is stressed to the point that four or five of the Hawkins County EMS units are out of service at a hospital or other emergency somebody ought to care. There have been several times the past year that there were no staffed EMS ambulances available in Hawkins County due to the call load. Who cares?
So let’s consider a hypothetical scenario. About 9:30 am Tuesday morning Farmer Jones has an accident on his farm and Mrs. Jones calls 9-1-1. Hawkins County EMS is dispatched along with the local volunteer fire department. There is no one available at the nearest volunteer fire department and the nearest ambulance is twenty minutes away. What are Farmer Jones’ chances of survival? Who cares? Or, Johnny Appleseed is injured during football practice on the new $1.4 million dollar Astroturf football field and has trouble breathing or cardiac arrest. Who cares? What happens if Farmer Jones and Johnny Appleseed do not survive as a result of an EMS ambulance not being available in a timely manner?
Let’s change the question from “Who cares?” to “Who’s liable, or who’s responsible for not providing the level of EMS service required? The County Commission appointed the EMS Committee and charged the committee to conduct a study of the EMS system and provide recommendations. The EMS Committee did their assigned duty and reported to the county commission. What did the County Commission do with the EMS Committee recommendations? Nothing. The County Commission knowingly awarded a franchise to an entity that did not provide the minimum level of EMS services needed as reported by the EMS committee. Who’s liable? Would the widow Jones or Johnny Appleseed’s parents have cause to sue Hawkins County and the County Commissioners for choosing an EMS service that did not meet the minimum level of services required? Who cares?
Bill Killen, Church Hill, TN