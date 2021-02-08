Educators in the day we live are revered one instance and then reviled the next. The evident downward trend of literacy rates and test scores overall have been laid at the feet of the overworked and often underpaid public school teacher. Never mind that the target is always moving and with each new political regime, we get the tired “we need education reform” policy stance. Who cares what it cost the students or the education system as a whole, we just need to change something!
From the left side of the aisle, we get ideas of better pay and equal education for all, but that cookie-cutter mentality does not work and we don’t have the resources for a complete individualized education for each student.
From the right side, we often hear how broken the system is and how much better it would be if we just had vouchers so students could go where they wanted. This is true in some instances, but oftentimes private schools are not held to the same standards as public schools due to the demand for constant accountability in the form of a standard test with standard academic standards!!
So let me get this straight….we need an individualized lesson plan, with an individualized and accommodating curriculum for each child, no matter what that need may be. We must provide instruction and maintain constant growth and achievement, while all the time having a trauma-informed mindset to take into consideration every child’s emotional and physical need. Oh, but by the way, we are going to gauge your effectiveness as a teacher on a standardized test with no metrics considering each student’s individual need or situation.
I can remember one year as an educator, we were given the option to visit a public school in the East Tennessee area and learn about how they achieved such great success with achievement and growth they were showing on the STANDARDIZED test each year. That was an easy answer for me; this school was located in a middle to upper middle class area. Oh but we can’t talk about that because that does not have a major impact on achievement and growth. Well, to quote the great George Strait, “I’ve got some oceanfront property in Arizona”, I will sell you for a great price.
The downward trend is directly connected to the family and home life of our children. We are seeing children that have more residual effects from drugs each year. We as educators are tired and worn out. We love our kids and cry and pray for our children, but most of the time the problems we pray and cry over are out of our control. We are tired from being a hero when times are good and a villain when times are not so good.
We receive LOE’s (level of effectiveness) scores each year that will either encourage us or beat us down. We are tired of being a level 5 teacher one year and a level 2 the next, all because of circumstances above and beyond our control. We are tired of constant continuing education and yet often the local high school graduate working at Wal-Mart or a local manufacture is making more than we do. Yes, yes I know we get those summers off. Nope, wrong again. We don’t get paid for the time in the summer when we are off and often times we are working to update our classrooms and curriculum to the ever-changing mantra of “This is the way it should be done”.
We have inconsistency of pay in our field that is absurd. I have friends and colleagues in other counties that make much more and, yes, some in others that make less. I can literally commute in any direction and gain as much as 10-15K in wages and benefits or lose 4-6K. WE ARE ALL DOING THE SAME JOB!!!!!!! The classroom educator bears the brunt of all the bad. Like I stated before, we are held accountable by our district and state even though much of our product is out of our control. We are held accountable by parents who oftentimes have trouble holding their children accountable and therefore the blames falls on us.
We are tired. J.L.