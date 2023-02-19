The Rogersville BMA was presented their fiscal yearend audit for 2021 (ending June 30, 2021) at their Feb. 14, 2023 meeting.
It was mentioned for the Water Department, that they ended the year with a $132,097 increase in net position which was better than the previous 2 years of -$20,000/+$50,000. Praise was given.
However, it was not mentioned that the $132,097 increase included a $127,552 capital grant (for some reason) which leaves only a $4,545 increase of income over expenses for the year.
But that is not bad considering the audit also shows a loss of 570 water customers and 334 sewer customers from 2020 (it is kind of important to know how many customers there are).
Also only $36 in interest was received for having $903,278 in cash/cash equivalents available. This was equivalent to having only $30-$40K in an interest bearing account.
The audit also shows $228,054 in customer deposits (current liabilities) but a restricted asset of only $201,188 to cover this liability and bond/notes payable current liabilities.
This audit was completed 13 months late. The current audit (fiscal year ending June 30, 2022) is currently 1.5 months overdue. Audits are due within 6 months of the end of the fiscal year.
It might be proper for someone to present a monthly financial report to the board on the Water Department financial state. This was done previously and “Kudo’s/Good Job” were expressed each month until the irregularities were uncovered. A monthly financial report has not been presented for at least the past 2-3 years.
Now the meetings of the BMA acting as the Water Commission routinely last from 1-4 minutes with no discussion of any upcoming “management” requirements (ie: UCMR 5 sampling requirements, Biannual CCR presentation, Lead Service Line inventory, Cyber Security Plan).
“There’s a long black train, coming down the line.” Prepare.
Tim Carwile, Rogersville
