Thank you for publishing the recent article, ‘State Veterinarian offers tips to help stop the spread of bird flu on poultry farms,’ providing protocols for poultry caretakers in the Southeast. While it’s vital we all take the necessary biosecurity measures, as a veterinarian committed to advocating for public health, I’m deeply concerned that if we don’t unite to push for change in the industry, the consequences from future disease outbreaks could be dire.
Not only is avian influenza disastrous for birds, but the virus also carries the very real risk of becoming the next human pandemic, and, unfortunately, the current discussion around the topic ignores the horrific reality of how infected flocks are killed. Ventilation shutdown plus (VSD+), one of the most common methods the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) uses, employs heatstroke to end animal lives. Disturbingly, VSD+ is used despite the availability of less brutal methods.
I believe professionals within the veterinary and agriculture industry should be supporting policy to scale down the size of these corporate-owned egg operations. We should also be pushing for systematic change to prevent future disease outbreaks, and incentivizing the production of animal-free methods of nutrient production.
Individuals who care about protecting animals while also preventing the next human pandemic, should consider taking advantage of the many plant-based egg alternatives available. Additionally, encourage your veterinarian to join Veterinarians Against Ventilation Shutdown, because when protecting animals, we protect our own species too.