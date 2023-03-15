Thank you for publishing the recent article, ‘State Veterinarian offers tips to help stop the spread of bird flu on poultry farms,’ providing protocols for poultry caretakers in the Southeast. While it’s vital we all take the necessary biosecurity measures, as a veterinarian committed to advocating for public health, I’m deeply concerned that if we don’t unite to push for change in the industry, the consequences from future disease outbreaks could be dire.

