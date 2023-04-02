We’ve lost at least one generation, probably more, due to widespread false beliefs about what’s legal and what words and phrases actually mean. Two that are frequently in the news are law enforcement involved shootings and “assault weapons.”
Occasionally, we hear that police shot an “unarmed” suspect, implying that it’s always illegal to use deadly force when suspects are unarmed. It is not. It never has been. In any state. Or under federal law. Period. People (including police officers) have always had the right to use deadly force to prevent “imminent danger of death or serious bodily injury” to themselves or others whether suspects are “armed” or not. Think Ashli Babbitt.
Due to another tragic and evil school shooting, we’re again hearing that “assault weapons’’ are to blame rather than people. The term has recently and lazily been used to refer to semiautomatic guns. Many (I believe most) people incorrectly, and almost comically, believe that the “AR” in various rifle models like the AR-15, stands for “assault rifle” or “automatic rifle.” Again, a complete fabrication of reality. The origin of the abbreviation “AR” was gun manufacturer ArmaLite, Inc. who developed a new type of rifle in the 1950s. That type of rifle became known as the ArmaLite Rifle, AR for short. It’s really true and really that simple.
We need to reverse the trend of accepting copycat language and beliefs by teaching our kids and grand kids to be critical, independent, and investigative thinkers in all areas of their lives.