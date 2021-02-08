Dear Mr. Clark --
This is in response to Mr. Petersen’s column entitled “Vaccine”.
We would not like to live in a world without vaccines. Since Jenner’s work with cowpox preventing smallpox in people and Pasteur’s development of a rabies vaccine, the world has benefitted from the wide distribution of vaccines.
While it is true that good sanitation, hygiene and nutrition play a role in limiting the spread of infectious disease, the development of vaccines has led to the elimination and reduction of some of the worst pathogens. Smallpox has been eradicated. Polio, diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, measles, mumps, rubella – all have been dramatically reduced due to vaccinations and continue to be a problem only in developing countries with limited access to vaccines, or in pockets of the US where people refuse to have their children vaccinated, even though it has been proven that autism is not related to vaccine administration. The list of diseases that most people have not even heard of due to the prevalence of vaccination programs is too long to list here, and research is continually being done to develop new vaccines aimed at preventing both old (TB, malaria) and newer diseases (HIV, Covid -19).
The mRNA technology used in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines was not developed overnight. Decades of research are behind mRNA and once the breakthroughs of modifying the nucleoside structure of the RNA and encasing it in lipids to prevent degradation were developed, it has become the basis for the above mentioned Covid vaccines. All components of each vaccine are published and available to the public to assist those who have had severe allergic reactions in the past. Reactions due to the inflammatory response of the body’s immune system are an oft-cited side effect (soreness, fatigue, fever), but ARE NOT an indication of disease.
It is one’s personal choice whether or not to be vaccinated. It is not one’s personal choice to downplay a disease that has claimed the life of over 90 people in Hawkins County, over 10,000 people in the state of Tennessee, over 460,000 people in the United States and over 2.3 million people worldwide. Any person who has spent time in a Covid ward at a hospital knows the horrors caused by this infection, and anyone who has buried a loved one knows that it is for real.
Those who have succumbed to Covid-19 were individuals – grandparents, parents, daughters, sons – not just statistics. Those who remain owe it to them to stop the spread of this infection. Wear a mask – it’s not political, wash your hands, stay physically distant, and get vaccinated as soon as you are eligible. The lives you save by doing these simple tasks are worth the effort.
Marcia Vandermause and Bill Bruchey, Rogersville