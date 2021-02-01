84 bags of trash, 9 tires, 2 rusted box springs, 1 mattress, 1 fuel tank, 1 couch, assorted rugs, electronics and a plastic lounge chair were collected from the flood plain near Clouds Creek and the TVA access road, Goat Mountain. On January 29th 10 members of Care NET, a Community Conservation Committee of Sierra Club, did the clean up with the help of TVA providing the bags and gloves and the Convenience/Recycling Center picking up the couch and accepting the tires and trash.
We are so fortunate to have this beautiful landscape of mountains and rivers, fertile fields, and old magnificent trees. In good weather and rough, fisherman and boat enthusiasts are on the rivers, joggers are running along the roadways and bicyclists as well. We love the outdoors and we teach this love to our children so they may enjoy it as they grow. But the presence of trash is worsening. The shoulder of the roads are covered with debris thrown from cars. The shorelines are covered with trash from campers and boaters. The majority of the debris is plastic bottles. Plastic containers eventually crumble from the forces of nature or by mowers but they don’t compost. The small particles are washed into the waterways. Fish ingest them. They can’t metabolism the plastic but it’s there in the waters and in the fish. Discard old bottles and later eat them with your fresh fish dinner.
The Convenience Centers accept recycle plastic bottles, cardboard, used oil, newspapers, scrap metal and aluminum cans. There are several Convenience Centers located throughout Hawkins County; the addresses, phone numbers and hours of operation are on the county’s website,Convenience Center, Hawkins County. The Hawkins County Solid Waste and Recycling is at 8580 US-11W, it recycles tires and left over paint and prepares the plastic bottles, aluminum cans and newspapers collected at the Convenience Centers for the industries that use them. The Convenience Centers also have big open trailers for the acceptance of couches and other items.
PLEASE LOCATE A CENTER NEAR YOU AND USE IT. Keep a trash bag in your car and stuff it with the plastic, aluminum and paper products left over from your day and empty those contents into your trash can at home.
Eastman is building a center for reusing the plastic products we throw away, a bottle bill is making its way (at glacial speed) through the state legislature which will provide a refund on plastic bottles when returned.
With innovation and a change in habits perhaps we can leave a better, a cleaner world for our children.
Joanne Irvin, CNM, FNP retired