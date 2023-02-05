The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) was signed into law in March 2021. Funds were targeted for the provision of government services to the extent of the reduction in revenue due to the Covid public health emergency. Elected community leaders are responsible for deciding how to best use these one time funds.
When the funds were first announced, I made a pledge to follow decisions reached by our commissioners. In a recent budget committee decisions were made regarding allocation of the ARPA funds. Out of the $11.5 million allotted to Hawkins County all but approximately $3.9 million were assigned. A request by the Hawkins County Humane Society for $400,000 (reduced from $800,000) to build/improve their animal shelter was denied.
As I researched the HCHS request and needs for the shelter I communicated with Mayor Dewitte, former HCHS board members, commissioners, and current HCHS members.
A mixed story emerged from these discussions. The bottom line appears to be that Hawkins County has one animal shelter. This shelter is funded primarily by events to raise funds and donations. Hawkins County donates a nominal amount and would have to spend hundreds of thousands to fund a county run shelter. Current HCHS board members state a TCA certification estimates budget is required to be submitted each year to the county.
This budget is submitted before the shelter receives County funds. Our current shelter which serves the entire county is in deplorable condition and is often over capacity. Government leaders are taxed with the need to provide services for an ever present animal control problem. Since our county is spared the high cost of funding an animal shelter it appears a one time allocation of $400,000 to build a new shelter would be a win win for all.
The next Hawkins County budget meeting will be February 21, 2023 at 3:30 pm at the County Mayor’s office. If you want to support using $400,000 ARPA funds for the Hawkins County Humane Society building or want further information contact your commissioner before the February 21 meeting.
Members of the budget committee who voted no are John Gibson 423-571-5411, Tom Kern 423-357-8811, Nancy Barker 423-754-5446, and Robbie Palmer 423-921-4668. Hawkins County needs an animal shelter. Donations cannot build shelters at today’s prices. This one time ARPA fund could provide that updated building.
I cannot imagine why this allocation would be denied. Mayor Dewitte has said he has a problem with misinformation and will respond to this letter if there are inaccuracies. I hope the information I presented is correct. Let us support this beneficial use of resources for our animals and residents.