For all the people in public office, and those running for public office. The government has money for stimilus checks for individuals and small businesses. I want to understand why the government has money for everything, yet Social Security checks are not enough to live on. It seems like the check amounts are from the 1970s and 80s instead of being for 2020.
Every time Social Security give recipients a small raise, they take nearly half it back by cutting food stamps. If they are going to give people a raise, then give them a raise. I have spoken to our US Senator about this issue. If he, or anyone else in office can do something, I would appreciate it.
Delbert Wallo, Rogersville, TN