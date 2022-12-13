If your blood was boiling after reading Ralph Petersen’s latest temper tantrum, I want to offer you a different perspective. Petersen’s open letter was brimming with hateful rhetoric (that of which causes so many gay people to turn away from church and God) mixed with his assumptive, all-knowing position of same-sex couples who fought for marriage equality and the protection of said law.
Petersen mentions Sodomy laws and perversion when speaking of intimate expressions between same-sex partners. Genesis 19:1–11 is commonly quoted by non-affirming Christians in their fight to prove the Bible states homosexuality is a sin. What occurred in Sodom and Gomorrah was not concerning same-sex love. This passage regards violence and rape. A woman loving a woman or a man loving a man is not equivalent to a mob of men trying to rape other men. Which brings me to Leviticus 18:22, the most famous scripture to be used defensively by non-affirming Christians. God also equates eating shellfish, wearing clothes of mixed fabric, and touching a dead pig’s skin to be unclean and sinful in Leviticus. Most Christians I know today either eat shrimp, enjoy football, or wear poly-blend clothing.
Now I know some will say this scripture was voided with the crucifixion of Christ, so let’s discuss 1 Corinthians 11:7-16 saying women should have long hair, but that “nature” teaches men should not have long hair. The same word is translated as “natural” in Romans 1:26-27. This seems peculiar if one does not know the cultural practices concerning hair length in those communities. Paul is the author of both passages, yet we don’t adhere to saying women with short hair and men with long hair are incompatible with Christian lifestyle today. The truth is the Bible has been edited time and time again to fit the mass Christian agenda since its original Hebrew compilation. Time and culture of ancient Hebrew has too long been ignored when interpreting the Bible. I call any non-affirming Christian to read “God and the Gay Christian” by Matthew Vines, but prepare to have your long-held interpretations of scripture challenged by a deeper education into the culture the Bible presents.
Speaking as a Christian woman who happens to also be a lesbian, I know firsthand the struggles of facing one’s sexuality when the subject has been condemned the entirety of one’s life. As a teenager, I cried and prayed every night for God to make me “normal.” I was ostracized from my church and lost over half of my family. I ultimately realized God created me as I am, and nothing is sinful or perverse about my life or my love for my fiance. I work a deeply respected job, spend quality time with my family, manage a home, and sing in my church’s worship band (shocking I know, since the LGBTQ+ hate “your God”). Marriage is the highest degree of emotional commitment one can give the person they love. It is for that reason and many others; we have fought for the right to marry and now the guaranteed protection of our marriages.