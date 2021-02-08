I would like to address some issues brought up by Ralph Petersen in his editorial in the Feb. 6-7 issue.
I think you have been listening to or reading erroneous information about vaccines. There was a faulty study done in 1998 saying vaccines (particularly the MMR one) caused autism in 12 children. It has since been proven, in numerous studies, that this is not correct. Even the guy who did the study admitted that his information was flawed and the study was not reliable. However, this false information will not die! Neither has there been credible evidence that vaccinations cause sterilization or schizophrenia. Scientific studies can never prove that a vaccine doesn’t underlie a particular disease, only that the chances of it being the cause are very low. Some old vaccinations used a mercury compound to help preserve the vaccine, but it was replaced years ago by an alternative and by single-use vials that need no preservative.
The government may want to suppress information about the hazards of immunizations, but scientists, credible health professionals and health organizations want to promote a safe, efficacious product. Vaccinations do save many lives.
Concerning the “hyped-up pandemic virus” you mentioned, COVID-19 is REAL and MANY people are dying! It has NOT been proven to be less dangerous than the regular seasonal flu. Last year in the US there were 24,000 -62,000 deaths from flu (the uncertainty in numbers is because flu cases are not required to be reported). In the last 10 months more than 400,000 people have died from COVID. The flu is usually limited to the winter months; whereas COVID has been year-round, exploding each time after events with large numbers of people who are not taking precautions. COVID symptoms are much more severe and last much longer than seasonal flu for many people. I have had the flu and I have taken care of people in the hospital who have had flu; the conditions concerning COVID are much worse. Sure, there might be some questions about the numbers of people who have the virus, but on the whole, the news reports of the numbers of people in the hospital, in the ICU and people on respirators are valid. Just because you don’t know anyone in your family or neighborhood who has gotten COVID doesn’t mean it is not real.
As to the issue of the safety of COVID-19 vaccinations, they are safe! The scientists have come up with them so rapidly because there has been such a great need for them and they have been working around the clock as soon they realized there was a new virus out that no one had ever had before. It is a phenomenal feat! There are no secret ingredients – certainly no microchips, deadly material or fetal tissue – in them! The scientists and their companies’ reputations and finances are on the line. Search the web for “How COVID vaccines are made” and specifically, “RNA vaccines (mRNA vaccines)-basis of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, animations” for several good explanations, videos and diagrams. Older vaccines used either live virus, inactivated virus or part of a virus (antigen), sometimes in combination with milk or egg proteins. Sometimes, one or more of these products caused an allergic reaction in the patient. Now, these vaccines use a snippet of genetic material from the COVID virus (mRNA) to help the body create its own immunity to the virus, making it safer (against allergic reactions). However, if you have had COVID, don’t get the vaccine; you already have a natural immunity. What about the new, more virulent COVID strains? The vaccines will help against those too, except possibly the South American strain. You may get the disease after being vaccinated, but the effects should be much less. So, you will still need to wear a mask, maintain physical distance and limit indoor activities with people you don’t usually associate with – at least for the foreseeable future. I’m sure newer vaccines will become more effective as time goes on and they include more strains in them. The faster we can get more people vaccinated, the less chance the virus can mutate into more virulent strains.
When seeking advice, go to reputable health/medical sources, like the CDC and Dr. Anthony Fauci which specialize in infectious diseases – not politicians or political talk shows! Would you go to a foot doctor for a toothache or a plumber for an electrical problem in your house?
As a child I had German measles and was sick for 2 weeks, in bed with high fevers, no appetite, sensitivity to light and no energy. At 14 I had the mumps for 2 weeks, making it painful to eat. I would gladly have taken a vaccine instead, but they didn’t come along until I had kids. Thankfully, polio vaccines came along while I was an elementary student to prevent me from getting polio, like my husband did! I will be getting my COVID vaccines as soon as I am able (for my age and lack of risk factors).
No, I don’t believe vaccinations should be mandated. They have never been mandated, but strongly encouraged, to protect you and the people around you. True, some schools require children who attend there to be vaccinated, but you have a choice – either vaccinate or send your child to another school.
I’m sure there are many things we are not getting right about this virus. Erroneous statements have even been made by the CDC at first, which made even me cringe. As a health professional, I am appalled by the way this pandemic has been handled by the US. With such cutting edge scientific and health technology, we should have been able to control this virus much better, resulting in far fewer cases and deaths. But it seems politicians downplayed the virus, allowing it to overtake us. After this is all over, I’m sure scientists will go back and look at the data. Hindsight will be 20/20 and hopefully we will apply the lessons learned.
Sincerely, Linda Mix, R.N, Retired