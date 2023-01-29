Since 2018 the Appalachian Homesteaders Association, a Rogersville based 501c3 non-profit organization, has been dedicated to its mission of providing information, training and demonstrations to help its members grow and improve their farms, gardens, properties, livestock, and homesteads in general. From soil to planting to canning and bees to bulls, pond management and fruit trees, the organization offers lectures, presentations and information from professionals in their field and members who have experience in the topics they discuss.

