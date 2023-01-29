Since 2018 the Appalachian Homesteaders Association, a Rogersville based 501c3 non-profit organization, has been dedicated to its mission of providing information, training and demonstrations to help its members grow and improve their farms, gardens, properties, livestock, and homesteads in general. From soil to planting to canning and bees to bulls, pond management and fruit trees, the organization offers lectures, presentations and information from professionals in their field and members who have experience in the topics they discuss.
However, during the Covid scare, the group lost its meeting place and discontinued the monthly meetings. Board members did meet a few times since then and we’ve been readying to regroup. We currently have retained a permanent meeting place based on an annual renewal and will resume meetings again on the second Tuesday of every month at 6 pm starting Feb. 7 at 301 North Brownlow Street, Rogersville.
Our guest speaker this month will be Natalie Bumgarner, PhD. Natalie holds her degree in Plant Sciences and has done extensive research and testing of plants and vegetables that do well in the various areas in Tennessee as well as those which to avoid. She will be discussing her findings for this area as well as other general gardening knowledge.
A question-and-answer period will follow. Natalie is a specialist in Consumer Horticulture — Field and Greenhouse Vegetable Production and also the statewide coordinator for the Tennessee Extension Master Gardeners program. If you plan to attend please RSVP to deepwatermo@protonmail.com as seating may be limited, or call Jim Gouhin at 423-734-8909.
Our current membership tallies 67 dues paid members with many new prospects showing interest. The purpose of this article is to make everyone aware of the service provided by the AHA and to invite all who may be interested in joining to help share in our growing experiences newcomers and seasoned farmers both.