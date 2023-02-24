Funding of New Animal Shelter Building is Fiscally Responsible Decision for Hawkins County Taxpayers.
Hawkins County relies on a private 501©(3) organization, Hawkins County Humane Society (HCHS), for animal control services. HCHS provides shelter, care and facilitates placements of unwanted/abandoned animals including dogs, cats, and even the occasional monkey and guinea pigs.
HCHS is a volunteer-based organization, with Hawkins County contributing $30k/year, Rogersville City contributing $8k/year, and the balance of operating costs by charitable donations from the community.
HCHS currently operates out of a small house which is no longer adequate for the volume of animals handled. Last year, HCHS successfully placed over a thousand animals.
Hawkins County now has the opportunity to move forward with funding of the required larger building without any additional funds from taxpayers by allocation of Covid Relief funds. This is by far the most fiscally responsible decision for Hawkins County.
If Hawkins County had to directly maintain their own animal control services, staffing, equipment, building/location, maintenance, etc., costs to taxpayers would be much more on an ongoing yearly basis. Ignoring animal control needs is not an option, as it could lead to consequences such as disease outbreaks (i.e., rabies), dangerous animal incidents, etc.
Hawkins County is very fortunate that HCHS is willing to continue their services for the community. The volunteers at HCHS work tirelessly to complete their mission to treat abandoned animals with compassion while providing a vital service to the community.
It’s time for Hawkins County Commission to quit kicking the can down the road and to step up and handle this situation effectively while it has this unique opportunity of Covid funds available.
Shirley Manfull, Mooresburg
