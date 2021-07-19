Dear Editor:
Mark and I would like to take a moment and thank everyone who helped make the 2021 Rogersville 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular a huge success. We would like to thank the City of Rogersville for all of their cooperation and support in every way. We have to thank Sheriff Ronnie Lawson and the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department for the cleanup crew. We thank Buddy Fleenor and Superior Septic for their support. First and foremost, we thank God for a beautiful day and for letting us celebrate this great country. Of course, without our financial support from the sponsors and donors listed below, we could not have had any kind of celebration this year. Thanks to everyone involved for a fun, safe and Happy 4th of July!
The Celebration Sponsor, $10000 or more, Dynamic Effects and Fireworks Company; Major Sponsor, $5000 - $9999, Professional Personnel Services / Luttrell Staffing; Stars Level, $3500 – 4999, WRGS Radio; Stripes Level, $1000 – 3499, Rogersville Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-Ram-Chevrolet, Crystal Jessee, Attorney at Law, Eastman Credit Union, Gary Hicks, State Representative, Food City, East Tennessee Iron and Metal; Red, White and Blue Level, $500 – 999, Tommy Young, Hartness Insurance Agency, ABB – Dodge Employee Association, Appalachian Federal Credit Union, Rural Health Consortium, East Tennessee Pest Control, Anonymous, TVA, Cooper Standard, Hutchinson Sealing Systems, Inc., First Horizon Bank, Christian – Sells Funeral Home; Patriot Level, $250 – 499,
Bob’s Tire Center and Bargain Barn, Clayton Homes – Norris II, Johnson & Johnson Realty, Golden Dairy Drive In, First Community Bank, Brian Price, CPA, U-Save Discount Drugs, Jim’s Service Center – Scott Laster, Rogersville Electric Supply, Bednarz Electric, Mark Stapleton – Attorney, Hancock Manor; Independence Level, $100 – 249, Jamie Miller, Hawkins County EMA, Bill and Ann McMakin, Shirley Price, Lakeshore Pools, Clayton Armstrong, Main Street Beauty Salon, Edith “Chug” Peeples, Elizabeth Smith, Joe and Earline Price, Billy and Janice Reeves, Cindy and Stuart Bresee, Chambers, Chambers & Associates – Dr. John Chambers, Danny Alvis, Glenda Davis, Syble Vaughn Trent, Jim and Nancy Bowers, John & Bonnie Henard, Carolynn Elder, Henard Lumber Company, State Farm Insurance Agency – Sherry Price, Jason Roach, Sonda Price, Terry Linkous, Eddie & Kay Elkins, Sheriff Ronnie Lawson – Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department, Civis Bank, Dr. Amy Haynes, Broome Funeral Home, Lisa Cook, Carroll Real Estate, Elva Davis, Greg Tucker, Annette Kreitzer, Joe Zook – State Farm Insurance Agency, Dr. Greg Corradino, Robbie & Elizabeth Price; Freedom Level, $50 – 99, Patricia Hurd, Mrs. Joe Fairchild, Colonial Mini Storage, Phyllis Pack, Anonymous, Rita Nabors, Tom Wilmoth, Donna Sharp, Eldridge Auto Sales, Josh & Sarah Pressley, Martha Mowl; Volunteer Level, $1 – 49, Joe & Phyllis McAdams, Donna Carver – Headhunter’s Salon, Lisa Gibbs, Pam Sink, Deborah Werling, Carol Gaines, Crockett Lee, Bill & Donna Henderson and Calvin Russell.
Again, thank you to everyone who contributed in any way to make the 2021 Rogersville 4th of July Celebration Fireworks Spectacular a huge success.
Dr. Blaine Jones, Chairman
Mark DeWitte, Treasurer