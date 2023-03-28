The road crews have been out and the litter on 11-W is being picked up. But it’s no sooner bagged than more is thrown out the window of a passing car or lost out of the back of a pick up.
Even Mayor DeWitte noted that the level of littering is beyond the capacity of the county to clean up. On many roads, it’s just too dangerous to send out a crew to pick up the litter. Hwy 66 between Rogersville and Bulls Gap is a case in point.
No road shoulders, twisty and hilly, it makes litter collection challenging and dangerous. And the ditches, roadways and bordering bushes are full of trash. Also, Hwys 66 and 70 going across Clinch Mtn, those beautiful drives are littered with trash.
It’s next to impossible for concerned citizens, let alone road crews to pull over and begin a clean up along these sections of road. Although a few years ago a grass roots crew led by Nancy Kay cleaned up a horrific dump site on Clinch Mtn. So, not entirely impossible.
And then there’s the HB 1021 and SB 431 that were passed in 2019 to prevent local municipalities from banning single use plastic. The benefit of such a singular bill continues to elude me.
How did preventing municipalities from banning single use plastic containers benefit anyone but the plastic industry? I would appreciate a public explanation from State Representative Hicks or State Senator Lundberg on why this was a bill which needed passing for any reason other than to appease the plastic lobby. Especially since recently the Tennessee river has been declared the most polluted river in the world from micro-plastics. Well done.
Well, is there anything that can be done? The state legislature can not insist that we use plastic. We can use reusable mesh bags when we buy produce. We can refuse to buy vegetables that are wrapped in plastic.
We can take cotton totes into grocery stores and refutheir plastic bags. And if you want to get really radical, go on line and look for common household products that are sold without plastic packaging.
The list is getting really long; shampoos and conditioners sold as solid bars, concentrated dry laundry detergents and dish washing detergents sold in paper bags. Hand soaps sold as solid bars or as liquid in a metal container. Dental floss sold in spools, bamboo electric tooth brushes.
And so much more. I challenge you to change out one product a month from something packaged in plastic to something wrapped in paper.
None of this will reduce the litter very much. I don’t think the trashers are the one’s trying to reduce their plastic usage. But it will put a dent in the economics of the plastic producers. We are voting with our wallets.
And don’t forget, the next solid waste committee meeting will be in the County Mayor’s Building, April 17 at 2p.m. I hope you can join me.
Joann Irvin, Rogersville