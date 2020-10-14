Glory Days
Dear Reader’s, Howdy, and welcome to the Bookend. It is such a beautiful Fall Day; I am snuggled up in my chair with a hot cup of coffee and a blueberry muffin. Let’s cozy up and I’ll tell ya’ll a funny and true story that happened when I was 15 years old.
The summer that I was 15 was such a perfect summer for me. My parents sent me from our home outside Chattanooga to Litchfield Connecticut for the summer. Probably because I was exhausting them with my teenage sass. Ha. I went to stay with my Grandmother in her octagon home set in an evergreen forest with a deck over the Hollenbeck river.
My Aunt Debbie and Uncle Pete lived two miles away in a new barn shaped house with beams running all through it. They had my two little cousins Abigail and Jennifer. My family has always run with an exciting crowd. Artists, eclectic people of all sorts. One of my Aunts dated William F. Buckley’s nephew for a while. My cousin PJ, the heir to the Spalding tennis ball company lived next door to Carly Simon for years. Very thrilling for a 15-year-old cossetted ministers’ daughter.
And one of my Aunt Debbie’s friends is John Lamb,WHO PITCHED FOR THE Pittsburg Pirates, (I’ll quote the internet on the rest of this), “an American former professional baseball player and right-handed pitcher who appeared in in portions of three seasons in Major League baseball.” John is and was an awful nice guy.
I always babysat for my little cousins while my aunt and uncle went out on the weekends to concerts, and dinners with their friends. So, one gorgeous summer evening I was getting ready to babysit while they and about 8 of their friends went to a Gordon Lightfoot outdoor concert at Tanglewood in Massachusetts. I had been there on many occasions with my parents, but only to see various symphonies.
John was dating one of my aunt’s friends, but at the last minute she couldn’t come because she had to work late. The tickets were expensive and John did not want to waste it, so he turned to me and said, “come on kid, you can be my date for the night.” Ohmygoodness I was so overcome with the thrill of seeing a rock concert! With my aunt and uncles’ super cool friends! So, arrangements were made for my grandmother to keep the girls and off I went to the concert. Now, John was just being kind, in no way did he treat me like a date, I was a kid along for the ride. I just want to clarify that. We got to the concert and I was so excited I almost couldn’t speak, which was a first for me.
My conscience was really bothering me too, because my parents were so strict that one time, I got grounded for listening to the Rolling Stones song, You Can’t Always Get What You Want. I kept watching the crowd for drug users with wild antics, but there was nobody there like that. Just my aunt and uncle with their friends sitting on the grass having some expensive wine.
I tried to enjoy the concert and I loved it when Gordon sang The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald. All in all it was a thrilling experience and one that I have never forgotten. The other night I was chatting with my dear friend Norma from Connecticut and I told her about my date with a Pittsburg Pirate.
Guess what?! She knows John very well. I said that he probably wouldn’t remember. She called him the next day and he said he did remember and to tell me, “Thanks for the memories.” Awwww, my heart was so touched that he remembered such a memorable time in my life. My family always had great friends and I miss them all. And of course, I NEVER told my parents that I attended a rock concert. HaHa.
Now Gordon Lightfoot would be considered elevator music. Now I do listen to the Rolling Stones. Shhh, don’t tell! Until next time, thanks for the memories, and have a literary week, Teresa Kindred