Dear Reader’s, Hey Y’all, how are you? I don’t know about you, but personally I am about to burn up in this Southern summer heat. We’ve had about two weeks straight of 95-100 degrees with the heat index. I try to come up with ideas of things to do to get me through the hottest part of the day. Which the hottest part of the day is generally 9am to 6pm-basically the whole day. Here are some of my genius plans:
One good tip I can think of is If I want to exercise and go for a walk, I go at about 7 or 8am. The humidity is usually lower then. I try not to put it off until the evening because the humidity clings to the air like fog on the mountain on a rainy day.
Another good idea is to lay on a hammock, settee or couch real still so as not to perspire from too much movement and read a good book. We have a little library book stand here in town where the books are free. I donate books and I take books. There are a lot of retired professors where I live so I have gotten some great books. I love older books because they don’t have cuss words in them. I just got a book about Anne Boleyn that was published in 1957. Its an excellent read. Books are yummy to me, like ice cream or cookies. After I read a while another great thing to do on a sweltering summer day is take a nap. A siesta. Oh my, it’s wonderful.
Speaking of ice cream, ice cream is a must in the summer. Or popsicles too. You can either go to an ice cream shop or have them at home in your freezer. It’s refreshing just to open your freezer when it is hot and get that blast of freezing air. Or you can take a nap. Ha.
Swimming is so refreshing on a hot, hot day. Last summer a friend of mine took me to swim in the Paint Creek in the Cherokee National Forest. It was such a miserable hot day that day that I was miserable. The water in the Paint Creek is from the mountains. It so not cool water, it is cold water. Wonderful memory! And then you could take a nap! And let the sweltering air put you to sleep, it seems to do that.
So y’all, you don’t have to have a lot of money to stay cool in the summer, you just need to take advantage of simple things to cool off, and you can take a nap! Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week! Teresa Kindred