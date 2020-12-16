Dear Reader’s, How are you? Hopefully you are doing well. This bookend I wanted to write a column that is very dear to a Southerners Heart-Mama.
We’ve all heard the expression, “Mama tried.” Most of us laugh in a self-deprecating way when we hear those words because we think back to how our mothers struggled every last, exhausting day to raise us right. Right? And it shore wasn’t an easy job for Mama. I know I gave my mother a run for her money. Everything I did had to be the most dangerous fearless thing I could think of, hanging off the side of cliffs, swimming in the deep end when I was little and not a strong swimmer. But all of those shenanigans are for another column. I want to give all the struggling Mama’s some recognition.
I always commend mothers for a job well done. Nobody deserves it more. Being a mother is the hardest job in the world. Just being pregnant and carrying a baby is a struggle. And childbirth is always scary and beyond painful. And usually, unfortunately very few husbands grasp how absolutely painful giving birth is. So, a mother usually has to mentally and emotionally cope with all of that on her own. Or, turn to their own mother for sympathy and help.
Then when the Mama hold the little baby in her arms, she feels a love that is indescribable. That love for her baby gives her renewed strength. Sometimes a Mama has to cope with postpartum depression, which for years carried a stigma. It was viewed as maybe the mother doesn’t want her baby, or, that it wasn’t a real issue. Thank goodness there is help for mothers coping with postpartum depression now.
Oh, and raising a child is a tremendous job, the laundry alone could kill a person. There are the nights spent in anxious anxiety when your child is a teenager and doesn’t make it home by curfew.
Mama tried, and Mama’s are still trying! Having tried the fire out of my Mama, and having children that have turned out beautifully myself, (Through every struggle known to man),I ALWAYS tell mothers to take vitamins and that they are doing an amazing job. Because the struggle is real y’all. Until next time, have a week where you show love to your Mama, and have a literary week. Teresa Kindred