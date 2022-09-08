Hello everyone! I’d like to just take a moment to introduce myself. I am new at The Review and I am hoping to get to know more of you.
Though I am not born and raised in Tennessee I do reside in Rogersville and have for several years. Originally from Florida, my husband and I have been impressed with Tennessee from the moment we arrived for so many reasons. The beauty of the countryside is second only to the beauty of the people. Once, when we were pulling a trailer coming in from a very long drive from
Florida we accidentally cut someone off in traffic. I will never forget pulling up next to him at a red light. I glanced over, slightly embarrassed, and the driver smiled and waved! What? My love for Tennessee started right then and there. I knew I was home.
Background: I have a degree in human services and I have worked in the social field for The Child Abuse Council in Tampa Florida. I enjoyed helping others but the field just wasn’t right for me. I wanted something different but I wanted to make a difference.
I ended up in the direction of rental properties having a very handy husband. I felt we could serve the community by renovating older properties, bringing values up and providing decent much needed housing to people. Most tenants have stayed with us for years and we have a very low turnover rate.
During the Covid pandemic our tenants openly told us they had our backs and still paid rent even when the courts closed and they knew they didn’t have to. The exception was one new tenant who ended up not being a good fit anyways.
I have worn a few different hats in my career but writing and community outreach is my passion. My intention for the Review is to bring your stories out. I want to know what your issues are.
And I also want to share your stories of joy, successes, community improvements and defeats. I want to know you and your ideas to make our community even better. I want to be your voice.