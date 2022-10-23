As of this moment, it’s forty-eight days into my term and the time has gone by in a flash. Seeing the county’s government as a commissioner for the previous four years was great, but that side is only the tip of the iceberg.
One of my goals is to guide Hawkins County like it is a business. That is so easy to say, and although possible to do so, very few private sector businesses have the regulations and hoops to jump through that county government has.
I certainly have learned there are steps that need to be checked off before making permanent moves on county business. As a commissioner I only had limited knowledge of the regulations, but I’m learning something new every day. Or should I say every hour?
I say all this to say that to make the point that when the general public sees the county government doing something they think could be done differently, more quickly, or more efficiently most of the time there is a reason it’s being done that particular way. Yes, there are times when things can be done better, and it’s my job to find those ways. Finding those ways are on top of my mind constantly and we’re changing things every day both in big ways you’ll likely hear about, but many times in small ways that you won’t.
A perfect example of looking at county government as a business is equitable distribution of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds we received from the federal government for what is termed COVID relief.
If your business has, say, a leaky roof and you’ve been given some money that by all practical purposes you didn’t expect, would you fix your roof? Or would you raise your prices over the next few years in hopes that you could eventually fix that roof?
Would you balance the cost of fixing your roof with donations to other entities that need funds? My guess is yes, but my guess is also that you wouldn’t make those donations in amounts that would cause you to not be able to fix your roof. Especially if you know your customer base is going to have to take an additional hit to fix that roof, hopefully before it causes more damage to your building or will cost significantly more when you start the project.
Knowing that there are causes out there that are definitely in need of money and assistance, I would bet that some of that money you received would be used to assist them. But where do you find that sweet spot between fixing your roof and helping those causes?
Of course, fixing a roof is just an example. Many other factors play into making decisions, both long and short term.
That is what the county commission is facing with these funds. Plus, there is not just one single person making those decisions as you would most likely have in your private business. Every person in on that decision has their own personal opinion as to where that sweet spot is. Add in the fact that there are regulations on how that money is distributed and now you have an inkling as to how tough those decisions are.
You as citizens have your own opinions as to how that money should be spent, and I’m pretty sure there are as many opinions as there are citizens. Yes, some are passionate about their cause and rightfully so.
Each cause can make a case for receiving funds. But just like your household income is limited and decisions must be made as to where the money goes, and just like your business income is limited and those same decisions need to be made, county government faces the same thing. We are experiencing the same inflation rates as households.
I’m sure you want first responders to be at your emergency as quickly as possible. The cost of equipment and fuel has gone up significantly. I’m sure you want the road department to make sure your road is safe, clear, and free of potholes.
Again, that takes fuel and petroleum-based products which have been significantly hit by inflation. We’re in the same boat as you are, and facing rising costs with everything that we do.
So, long story short, we’re striving to run county government like a business and decisions are made based on that. As always, if you need to contact me the best way is through email at mark.dewitte@hawkinscountytn.gov