As summer wanes into fall, I begin to think about school
Days and all of the shenanigans I was up to as a child.
My best friend from the time I was ten years old was named Julie-Anna. Our fathers were close friends and ministers together in our congregation. Julie and I grew up in a peaceful little town in North Western Connecticut. Our homes were one block away from one another. The neighborhood looked like a scene out of a Norman Rockwell painting. Julie and I had so much fun growing up, we ice skated, swam like fish, hiked, played freeze tag, spied on my brother, and read tons of books that we checked out at our town’s public library. Julie and I liked to scrap up our paltry little amount of money we had, and beg our mothers for money so that we could go to the store to buy candy, (we weren’t allowed much money because we would spend it on candy and ruin our dinner). With our mouths full of licorice, chocolate bars and gum we would then walk across town to the library to spend hours picking out books and trying to wheel and deal with the librarians about our late fines.
We were known as good little girls for the most part, but it was also known that we could be sneaky little monkeys with a penchant for mischief. Our personalities were probably partly genetic (my father had been known in elementary school for passing out Exlax to his classmates, and telling them it was a chocolate bar), but we were no doubt influenced by the books we read. Our favorite series was Harriet the Spy, about a young girl who solved mysteries with subterfuge and general sneakiness. She was our hero. We also liked Nancy Drew mystery books where Nancy was always out solving a crime by hiding in the dark somewhere and spying on someone, all for a good cause of course.
My mother, who had graduated high school valedictorian, and was a perfectly well behaved southern girl, was rather horrified by some of my shenanigans. After college she had worked as a private secretary for a General at the Pentagon, so she was more than up to the task of figuring out what I and my best friend were up to, but we still tried. We thought it was our God-given right to try to fool our parents. When my mother would question me about some escapade I had been up to I would try to make my face go blank, look at her with big wide eyes and generally try to feign innocence. Julie tried this with her mother also. We tried this after skipping school (Tom Sawyer-style in the third grade, no less), making stink bombs and throwing them at my brother, talking sassy to the neighborhood crab when she yelled at us for walking on her grass…you get the picture. The biggest escapade that we ever planned was about the public library, and that’s one I will never forget.
Julie and I were eleven years old when we hatched our most daring plan of all, to spend the night in the library. We thought it would be such a brave adventure. Our library sat up on a big hill. It was a three story yellow brick Victorian building about six blocks from our homes. The inside looked like a mausoleum with big dark Victorian furniture and rich red carpets throughout. We made our lucid plans in the broad light of daytime, when the whole scheme seemed fun and easy, and something Nancy Drew would have no trouble doing. The more we talked about it the more we had to do it; we had to prove that we were spy material like Harriet the Spy. So, one typical day after school we went to the library with snacks and a plan. It was a day late into fall, with the leaves turning gorgeous shades of orange and red and the days getting dark early. Julie and I read books for a while and then around fifteen minutes before the library was supposed to close we hid. I hid in a big cupboard, and Julie hid behind a large brocade Victorian chair. We figured we would be safe locked up in the public library all night, we had snacks, we could have the run of the place, reading books, and just experiencing big freedom. Never once did we imagine the terror we would have given our mothers. They just didn’t understand how important it was for us to become world class spies.
We stayed hidden waiting for the last people to check out. We neither one uttered a single peep. We waited stone quiet as the librarians prepared to close up for the night, making small talk about the end of the day. It was nearly dark outside now and long shadows fell from the fourteen foot ceilings, casting strange shapes on the walls and floor. As I sat in my unmoved position in the cupboard and looked out of a small opening in the door I tried to reason with myself that the dark shadows I saw were just shadows and nothing more, but I wasn’t so sure. Fear began to beat in my chest, and I felt cramped in the cupboard. I began to miss my mother; I didn’t even care if the general was at our house for dinner giving my parents advice on new forms of discipline to try on me. I wanted to go home. “Julie” I whispered, “Julie, I’m getting scared.” Julie whispered back, “Me too, let’s get outta here!” We leapt from our hiding places and ran towards the huge old front door just as the librarians were locking up. The librarians stared at us in shock and startled surprise as we burst running out of the door. We ran all the way to our neighborhoods. We parted ways then, and each ran to our homes. I ran all the way up the hill to my home, and burst in the back door to the kitchen where my mother was cleaning up after dinner – dinner for which I was not supposed to be late.
My mother never looked so good to me, I can still envision the scene now to this day, and hear her voice, “Teresa Ann! Just exactly where have you been, and what have you and that Julie-Anna been up to this time?!” she said in her best disciplinary voice. Gasping for breath and trying to still my frayed nervous system from the scary shadows at the library I said, “Oh nothing Mom.” But then again I think I was just feigning innocence.
Well, dear reader I hope the cool fall air and my childhood antics will stir happy childhood memories for you. This was a true story, not my best well behaved library story, but a true one none-the-less.
On a more positive note, all those spy novels I checked out from the library did pay off in a good way. I became a social worker for the state of Tennessee for five years and got to figure things out that actually helped somebody. So, go to your public library, check out a good book and go home and read it with some nice hot cocoa.