Dear Reader’s, hi, how are yall? I am doing as well as can be expected in these coronavirus days.
One thing that always cheers me up is my daughters. Well-sometimes.
Sometimes my daughters think they are the boss of me. Actually 24/7 my girls think they are the boss of me. Ha. But it’s only because they love me so. I was pretty strict when they were children. Strict about their diet, school, nap, playtime and bedtime schedule. It’s very reassuring for children to be raised like that. Only thing is, now that I have raised them, I do whatever I want. I eat healthy for the most part but I have softened up a little around the edges. It irks the fire out of my daughters.
On a recent visit my beautiful daughter kept critiquing everything in my fridge, closet, everything I said etc… Case in point-
“MAMA!! Have you checked how many calories per tablespoon are in this Starbucks creamer?!” “Mama, you have to return those new sneakers, they don’t have enough tread, you’re going to slip and fall if it’s raining.” “Mama, you shouldn’t say that that man looks like a gargoyle off the side of a church! Just because he was mean to you is no excuse!” Bwahaha
As you all know, I have been staying in Oakridge Tennessee for two months, which used to be and still is too a certain extent, a science town that is secretive. It used to be totally off of the map and no one knew it existed. So, I kind of felt like saying, “I can’t tell you that Bethany, I’m living in Oakridge and everything is top secret, and I am not at liberty to say.” Bwahaha.
Well, I am very grateful and touched to my heart that my daughters love me so much and thoroughly imitate the example I set for them. Oh, my Lord, I must have been a pain in the neck. Ha.
Until next time dear Reader’s, have a great week, and have a literary week. Teresa Kindred