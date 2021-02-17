When I was a little kid, I would sometimes get a balsa wood glider.
You know what I’m talking about — lightweight, a couple of red stars on the wings and a metal clip on the nose for weight.
If you slid the wing back, it would fly in a loop. Push it forward, and it would fly in a straight line.
Or maybe it was the other way around.
I loved them. Sometimes, I would get a deluxe one with a propeller and a rubber band. Turning the propellor would twist the rubber band, so when you let it go, it would soar a great distance.
I would always fly it until it got stuck in a tree then wait to get another one.
I haven’t seen one in years.
But the other day, as I was checking out at the hardware store, I saw a little bucket full of them right next to a little bucket full of those propellers on a stick that fly straight up when you spin the stick between your hands.
The bucket holding the propellers on a stick had “free” written on it.
The glider bucket didn’t have anything written on it.
For a minute, I thought maybe the gliders weren’t free, and this was some kind of twisted bait-and-switch scam preying on my nostalgia.
I asked if the gliders were free, and the cashier said yes.
The way she answered told me she knew I didn’t need a glider.
I suddenly had a dilemma. My mind went back to when I was the one who ordered the freebies as part of my day job. It was the only part of the job I didn’t care for, primarily because of the outlandish way people would act trying to get more than their fair share of whatever widget we were giving away. I am certain more than once someone concocted a fictitious family member just to get another free coffee mug.
It’s a coffee mug, dude, not a new car.
But in the heat of the moment, when I saw those free gliders, I knew I had to have one.
I thought about saying something like, “Oh, the grandkids will love this,” or, “The boy down the street just lost his puppy, and…”
But then I just decided to own it.
So I grabbed two.
Then I put one back.
It’s a balsa wood glider, dude, not a new car.
Shortly after I got home — and after showing it to Kim with great enthusiasm — I opened my computer, and coincidentally, there was an email from the hardware store.
I normally don’t even open them, but today I did.
The email began like this.
Dear Greg:
After 2 million visits there, they think my name is Greg.
And they think I live in Georgia.
Well, let me tell you something, Mr. Hardware Store Email Guy, whoever this Greg is only has 393 loyalty points. I probably have a gazillion.
And what’s this Greg trying to do anyway, steal my identity?
Is Greg getting my emails instead of me?
And does he think he has a gazillion loyalty points which are lawfully mine?
I’m talking to you now, Greg from Georgia.
I’m going to get this straightened out.
And in the meantime, I hope your glider gets stuck in a tree.
