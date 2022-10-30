I hadn’t flown since Kim and I went to Europe in early 2018.
But a couple of weeks ago, we went to New York City to visit our son.
As far as air travel goes, a lot has changed in those 4 years.
First off, I checked into the airport from the app on my phone the day before the flight.
I’m not sure why they still call this checking in.
After I checked my bag in Knoxville, I had to carry it myself to the TSA X-ray machine.
When we boarded, I scanned the QR code on my boarding pass, which was also on the app.
Much to Kim’s chagrin, there weren’t any in-flight magazines in the seat pockets. I guess that’s a Covid holdover.
This plane had no bells or whistles. There was really nothing much to do.
Kim did read the back of the almond pack. She found the characters interesting, but the plot lacked depth.
I’m glad I didn’t have to get up during the outbound flight, because I still hadn’t gotten used to the shoes I bought for the trip.
They are those old man walking shoes with wide, clunky soles. I called them moon boots.
This was my third trip to New York City — my first in moon boots.
Some things have changed, and some things have stayed the same.
I can facetiously report New York City drivers are still the happiest people on earth. They blow their horns to celebrate the light turning green. They also yell out the window at one another. And they’re quick with a one-finger salute.
It’s a festive occasion.
I took a picture of a sign that said people who honked their horns would be fined $350. If the police enforced that, they could afford to dome the whole city and heat it in the winter.
I’m also pretty sure every car in New York comes with its own siren, because they were non-stop.
But in contrast to all the road rage, everybody in Brooklyn — where we spent most of our time — was much nicer than I had recalled New Yorkers being.
People spoke to us. All the service people were especially friendly.
People offered us their seats on the subway. I guess they noticed the moon boots.
On the sidewalk, a woman who pegged Kim and me as tourists trying to get to the Brooklyn Bridge stopped us and showed us how to get there. Then she struck up a 10-minute conversation.
It was all kind of refreshing.
But I would be remiss if I didn’t mention how we and about 600 of our closest orange-clad New York friends packed a Nashville-themed pub called Printer’s Alley a block from Times Square to watch the Tennessee-Alabama game.
It was one of the most surreal scenes I’ve ever been a part of. I didn’t know there were that many Tennessee fans north of the Mason-Dixon Line, much less within New York City.
We all know how the game ended. And when it was over, everybody hugged everybody. People were dancing on tables and the bar.
Ol’ moon boots, however, didn’t climb up on anything.
But I’m not sure even a trip to the hospital would’ve ruined the mood.
Barry Currin is founder and President of White Oak Advertising and Public Relations, based in Cleveland, Tenn. Email him at currin01@gmail.com