Douglas R. Boone, ENP, succeeded Gay Murrell as Director, Hawkins County Emergency Communications District last May after twenty years with Kingsport 911, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Washington County 911, and as Assistant 911 Director with Unicoi County. Gay Murrell served with the Hawkins County Emergency Communications District from 1994 to 2020.
Doug was awarded his ENP (Emergency Number Professional) Certification from the National Emergency Number Association, after having demonstrated his broad based competence and mastery of the comprehensive knowledge base required for emergency number program management.
The Hawkins County Emergency Communications District is funded from fees assessed residential and business customers in accordance with state of Tennessee regulations. In August 2005 Hawkins County residents paid $.90 per month and businesses paid $2.25 per month. In 2016 TN Legislature established flat rate of $1.16 per line for all phones. Prepaid phones were not charged.
The Hawkins County Emergency Communications District is governed by a Central Board of Directors appointed by the county mayor. The Hawkins County Emergency Communications District Board of Directors determines whether to transfer, relay or dispatch directly to the sheriff, municipal police departments, fire departments and EMS agencies. The Hawkins County Emergency Communications District communicates with seven law enforcement agencies, two rescue squads, one EMS agency, twelve fire departments, the Hawkins County Emergency Response Team (HAZMAT), the County Emergency Management Director, two Highway departments, three utility services and a wrecker service among several others.
There is an Interlocal agreement with Hawkins County where the county government pays Hawkins County Emergency Communications District $175 thousand to dispatch emergency calls to the various emergency service agencies. The Hawkins County Emergency Communications District dispatched over 72 thousand calls for service in 2019, to seven law enforcement agencies, fifteen fire departments and five EMS agencies including the coroner. 2019 saw an average of 8.24 calls per hour and a 14% increase in call volume. There were 58 thousand calls for service in 2018. In 2018 Hawkins County Emergency Communications District Communications Specialists averaged dispatching 6.6 calls per hour.
Two Communications Specialists are on duty each shift working a 12 hour shift. The number of Communications Specialists on duty is determined by call volume and population. Full time employees work a 48-hour work week. Starting salary for a full time dispatcher is $11.00 an hour plus benefits. The top salary a dispatcher may earn over a period of time is $25 hour. Part-time Communications Specialists are paid $10 hour and receive no benefits. Starting salary depends on the level of training an applicant might have and all training is done in house.
The National Emergency Number Association regulations require certification as Public Safety Telecommunicator I. All Hawkins County Communications Specialists are certified in Emergency Medical Dispatching (EMD) through APCO and must be prior to answering 911 calls. The Hawkins County Emergency Communications District Hawkins County has the Emergency Medical Dispatching system which saves time and lives.
Emergency Medical Dispatch is a systematic program of handling medical calls. Trained telecommunicators, using locally approved EMD Guide cards, quickly and properly determine the nature and priority of the call, dispatch the appropriate response, then give the caller instructions to help treat the patient until the responding EMS unit arrives. A comprehensive Emergency Medical Dispatch program can reduce agency liability by providing thorough and consistent dispatch instructions and can help meet the growing public expectation that when citizens call 911, appropriate medical care will be provided as quickly as possible.
The APCO Institute’s comprehensive Emergency Medical Dispatch Program is based on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) National Standard Curriculum for Emergency Medical Dispatch and incorporates all of the current American Society for Testing and Materials, (ASTM) and NHTSA guidelines. It is a cost effective way for agencies to implement an Emergency Medical Dispatch program and includes customization of Emergency Medical Dispatch Guide cards and locally controlled training by APCO Institute certified instructors.)protocol on a web-based intellicom system through APCO, handheld cards are only used now as a backup in the event of a failure in the software.
Communications Specialists are certified by the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO). APCO-International was founded in 1935. It is the world’s oldest and largest organization of public safety communications professionals and supports the largest U.S. membership base of any public safety association. APCO’s mission is to be a leader in providing public safety communications expertise, professional development, technical assistance, advocacy, and outreach to benefit its members and the public.