I truly don’t know what to say.
That’s the best lead sentence I could come up with after watching my cursor blink for at least 5 solid minutes. Pretty pathetic, isn’t it.
Two weeks ago I wrote about watching a guy stripe a parking lot like we are living in some kind of normal times. As soon as I hit the send button to email it to the newspapers who carry me, I had one of those “I think it's time we stop, children, what’s that sound, everybody look what’s going down” moments.
How do I not write about what’s going on in our country? Every day it gets more unfathomable than the day before. It’s too big to ignore.
I have a couple of funny column ideas that I think I could turn into something, and I would love to.
I’m dying to write the one about how sticky notes are ruining my life. (I have a reason.) But it would take some gall for me to fiddle around about how something so silly is ruining my life while Rome is burning all around us.
And especially after last week’s machine gun succession of breaking news stories — which was easily the most jaw dropping 7 days in American history since Sept. 11 — how can someone who writes a newspaper column not address some facet of it?
Just this morning, I ran across an article about 10 stories we might have missed last week.
Do yourself a favor. Don’t go looking for it. They’re almost as bad as the ones we did hear about.
I’ve written about the pandemic ad nauseam. I don’t have to tell you that if you pay attention to me at all.
Mostly, I’ve tried to take a lighthearted spin — not on the seriousness of the virus itself — but on the way its mere existence has altered all our lives.
I don’t think I can take the lighthearted route anymore. Covid has struck very close to me in the way of friends and family more than a few times, and it continues to. And it infuriates me for people not to take it seriously so we can get rid of it.
I’m exhausted by it all.
I turn on the news the same way I expect I would open an envelope containing biopsy results.
Just then on the news app I have on my computer, I saw the stories I fully expected to see. Then I saw one about a brand new hurricane in the Gulf. That’s all we need.
There was another about Tasmanian devils being reintroduced onto the Australian mainland after 3,000 years.
Good grief, who thought that was a good idea? I’ve watched enough cartoons to know that doesn’t make any sense.
That was my one attempt at a joke, but the joke’s over, boys and girls.
We are carpet bombing ourselves.
We’ve got to stop making absolutely every single thing be about taking sides. If we don’t find some common ground and quick, this big melting pot is going to boil over.
One hundred sixty-two years ago Lincoln said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”
But the sentiment has never been more relevant than it is today, right here in October of 2020 — on not just one or two issues, but on a multitude.
And that’s unfathomable.
