Now that the Covid19 vaccines are available, several of my friends are asking if I am going to be inoculated. Well, I don’t know; I have some concerns.
So far, the general public has very little, accurate information about the content, safety, and efficacy of the vaccines available. We don’t know if they will cause unwanted side effects or other ailments or damage to the immune system or any other strange, anatomical functions, or even death. And furthermore, the mortality statistics are questionable at best, and possibly completely fake. Recent statistics indicate that the mortality rate of the 2020 seasonal flu was only about 6% of the normal annual flu death rates.
What I have learned is that many of the vaccines of prior years have never been tested or proven to be safe and some are reported to have killed thousands of people. And, in the past several decades, some widely used (or mandated) experimental vaccines have been blamed for innumerable cases of sterilization, autism, and other unexpected adverse effects.
We also believe that it is possible to mitigate and control contagious diseases with safer and more effective means than with vaccinations.
The pharmaceutical industry, protected by our government and other international agencies, suppresses information about the hazards of their products to promote their sales. And because many of those vaccines were (and are) dangerous, the industry has lobbied for, and received immunity from the harm their products may cause. We, the taxpayers, have paid billions of dollars to families whose members were injured or killed by vaccines.
So here we are with a supposed miracle cure for a hyped-up “pandemic” virus that is now proven to be far less dangerous than many of our regular seasonal cases of the flu. And it is discomforting to note that many professional health care workers are publicly refusing to receive the inoculation. Furthermore, we have learned that some of these new miracle vaccines have been stalled because they are not as effective as they were reported to be.
But those are not my only concerns. Many people are fearful that we may be forced into compliance. America has a constitution and laws to protect our beliefs, privacy, personhood, and freedoms. Anyone who claims authority to inject something into my body (or my children’s bodies) without my consent is my enemy and a criminal.
Forced vaccinations are not authorized or permitted under Founding Law. Any mandates for forced medications, are attacks on my personal beliefs and physical security and are unconstitutional, unlawful, and unenforceable.
Therefore, I will NOT submit to any MANDATED inoculations. In fact, I will fight, suffer, or die, if necessary, for my (and your) constitutional rights and freedoms.
On the other hand, if our government leaves that decision up to me (and you), I may assess the value, consider the advantages, and act in accordance with my own understanding and my faith in my God. So force me and I will resist. Allow me to make my own choices and I might willingly accept a vaccine.
Freedom is essential and it cannot coexist with illegal mandates or forced compliance.