My brother drove himself to the hospital and after he was released, he had to walk several miles home. Because he was given narcotics, he wasn’t allowed to drive. Sadly, he didn’t have any friends or nearby relatives to call and ask for help. After moving to Georgia, I became so lonely that I sunk into depression. Making friends is not always easy; many circumstances can hinder the process.
This COVID pandemic, with orders of isolation, has generated loneliness among millions of people. Suicides have recently spiked. But a Christian’s witness and light can shine through these dark times. Perhaps reaching out to people (especially those who live alone) through phone calls, emails, the USPS, or leaving a note in their mailbox would cheer them. On my HOA’s Facebook page, a few Christians have been posting random notes of encouragement, which have been uplifting.
There’s an event recorded in the gospels (Matthew 9; Mark 2; Luke 5) about some faithful friends of a paralytic. These men carried their friend (who was lying on a mat) to Jesus. Their determination didn’t allow them to turn away when the full house kept them from entering; instead, they climbed the roof, removed part of it, and lowered their friend into the crowd, right in front of Jesus. Jesus saw their faith, forgave the paralytic, and miraculously healed him. It wasn’t the lame man, but his friends’ faith that Jesus honored. These were true friends, whose beliefs led to action and resulted in their disabled friend being spiritually and physically healed.
Do we bring our friends to Jesus? Do we share our faith with them? Do we pray for them?
The Bible reveals both good and destructive friendships. Job called his friends “miserable comforters” because they accused him of sin that caused his losses and suffering. He wanted sympathy and encouragement but received blame. (Nothing like being kicked when you’re down.) Later, Job’s interceding prayer averted God’s punishment on his misspoken friends (Job16&42).
The spiritual bond of love and loyalty between Jonathan and David (1Samuel 18) exemplified a great friendship. Despite their relationship often being tested, their deep camaraderie prevailed and they remained friends to the end. After Jonathan’s death, David’s loyalty resulted in bringing Jonathan’s crippled son into the palace to live and providing for him generously.
Before Covid, when a significant amount of time was spent with people at work, school, or social activities, interactions often involved adopting others’ attitudes and language, and imitating their actions. People often become like the people they associate with. That’s why God instructed the Israelites not to intermarry with other nations--their idolatry infiltrated His people’s lives. For the same reasons, Paul warned Christians not to marry unbelievers (2Corinthians 6:14-15). Do your friends and/or spouse lift you up and make you a better person or subtly pull you down and away from God? You’re to carefully choose the people you spend time with (Proverbs 12:26).
Reflect on your friendships. Do you encourage, comfort, pray for and help each other when troubled or in need? Can you forgive each other easily?
It’s a wonderful gift to have a Christian friend. People who are too busy or timid to invest in friendships remain lonely. Yet, we were not created to be alone or feel alienated from others. Loneliness becomes magnified during the holiday season, so let’s ask God to reveal whose hearts are hurting, and then reach out to them. Jesus modeled a life of compassion; He befriended the shunned and the lonely.
If you desire a godly friendship, prayerfully request one. In the meantime, Jesus invites you to come to Him. He already knows you and loves you, is trustworthy, and gives much joy. In fact, He’s the best friend of all.