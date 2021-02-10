Dear Reader’s, Hello, and welcome to the Bookend! Are you enjoying this gorgeous weather? I know I am, I am escaping some of the bed rest the doctors put me on in March, and trying to get out and about a little more. I decided it is better for my health to enjoy the glorious weather. Before I moved to the Chattanooga area I was telling stories from my first book, entitled, Bookend on several of the local radio shows in East Tennessee. It was great fun, so I decided to interview with a local radio station down here. It didn’t go so well. I was in a serious interview with the station manager who was all set to hire me. The door to her office was open and one of the DJ’s kept watching me through the door. I kept saying a little prayer in my mind, “Oh please don’t let him come in.” I could already tell what he was up to. Sure enough, here he waltzed into the middle of my interview and interrupted it by saying, “Oh my goodness, you are the most beautiful woman I have ever seen, and I would like to marry you.” Now this may sound farfetched, but I have had a lot of men come up to me that I’ve never seen before in my life and ask me to marry them. I sighed and said another little silent prayer in my head and said, “Oh, that’s so sweet, and I really appreciate it, but I never date anyone outside of my religion.” But he kept on-“Honestly, you are the most beautiful woman! If I was married to you I would buy you flowers every day.” I was really in a tight spot, what with being smack in the middle of an interview, in front of this man’s boss. I just kept replying that, “Thank You, but this is really a serious matter, and I never date outside of my religion.” Well, it offended him greatly. And I NEVER GOT THE JOB! Oh well-onto my story of how I got my first book published-
After I had written my columns for about four years I began to get my courage up about putting together a book of some of my columns. I began to investigate how to go about it. A dear friend of mine, named Kathy spent many hours typing up the columns that I picked out for the book. Then I began to check around for an editor. A renowned editor really helps with getting your book off of the ground. A friend of mine, who is a popular publisher author met with me one day. His editor was a Professor Emeritus from Carson-Newman University in East Tennessee. Carson-Newman is a very distinguished college. The professor’s name is Bernard Bull. My friend and author also said that Professor Bull was also a successful published author, and had a sterling reputation as a publisher. He also said that he charged roughly $3000 per book that he edited. $3000? Good lord, I was quite sure he was worth it, but I was a nanny, (a high profile nanny with a pretty good salary, but not THAT good), but how on earth was I going to raise that kind of money. Always one not to be deterred I got up the courage to call Professor Bull.
Professor Bull answered the phone on the first ring. I introduced myself and told him how I was a columnist and I needed an editor for my first book. He told me his standard price, and I shakily said, Professor Bull, I am a nanny and can’t raise that money all at once. Would you be willing to take a monthly payment?” This is the point where Professor Bull became my hero. He said, “Little lady do you know how to bake a peach pie?” I replied, “Why yes sir I do.” He then told me that if I brought him a peach pie every time I went to his house to get some editing done that we would be even. Ha! So-That’s exactly what I did. I baked the eminent Professor Bull many a peach pie.
Next I needed a publisher. The tip for a great publisher also came from my author friend. He recommended Parson’s Porch Publishing out of Cleveland Tennessee. I met with the owner David Tullock and his wife at their beautiful home, and he published my book for free. If Mr. Tullock feels the book is worth publishing he often will do it for free. And he is connected to almost every purveyor of book sales in the entire world.
So, my darling little book went to publication in October of 2014. I received my first copy in between being in and out of the hospital, literally dying with a heart problem. Mr. Tullock now has my book selling successfully on Barnes and Noble, Amazon, and among literally hundreds of book websites. My book is now in a lot of libraries, one library in Australia. I have had many offers from newspapers and libraries to do a book signing for me. My first book signing is coming up June the 24th at the Orena Humphrey Public Library. I am so proud, but I am especially proud that I got this published when I was so sick. Honey, if there a will-there’s a way! And of course I am eternally grateful to my author friend, Professor Bull and Mr. Tullock. Now just to come up with something to say to all those people at my book signing-Naw-that’s never been a problem of mine-talking. Ha!
So there ya have it dear readers-if any of you are thinking about getting your book published hopefully this will help you with some behind the scenes tips-so until next time-have a good week, and have a literary week. Teresa Kindred