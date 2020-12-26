Dear Reader’s, howdy, how are you all? As I type up this column, I think to myself that I wished I had paid closer attention in my college typing class. I’ve sorta got my own thing going on-I bet a monkey could type better than me. I am still in Oakridge Tennessee doing a very pleasant housesitting job. My brother Timothy James is an engineer down here and I am really enjoying having time with him.
We haven’t spent this much time together in years. It brings back memories of our childhood. Tim is two years younger than me. When I was six years old and he was four years old I lorded it over little Timothy. I made his childhood somewhat of an ongoing nightmare. I was the firstborn and I made sure he knew it. Timothy was my mother’s favorite and that made me jealous. I was my fathers favorite but I was still bratty and jealous. One thing that I used to do was say, “Timmy, ya want ta wrestle?” Timmy would say, “No, I don’t want to wrestle.” I’d keep asking him until he said yes. Then I’d throw him to the ground and sit on him. He’d scream, “Mommmm!! Help!! Help!!!!” My mother knew immediately what I was up to and before she even got to the room, she’d be hollering for me to leave Timmy alone. When Mom got to the room, I’d let him up and say real innocently to my Mother, “We were just wrestling.” I still can’t figure out why I was in trouble everyday of my childhood.
One time a friend of my parents was over to visit and saw me “wrestle” Timmy. They quietly observed my mean little ways and then told me that the day would come when Timmy would outgrow me and the roles would be reversed. I thought to myself, “It’ll never happen, I’m the big sister and that’s the way this is going to stay.” Well, I’m here to tell you by the time Timmy was 15 years old he was a mass of muscles. His nickname all through high school was the Hulk. Nobody, and I mean nobody wanted to make him mad. Not too long ago on a visit to my hometown I ran into someone we went to school with. They asked how Tim was and then said, “Pratt, (our families last name), is a nice guy-just don’t tick him off.”
Fortunately, he has either forgiven or forgotten all the mean things I did to him when he was little. I certainly wouldn’t try that wrestling stuff on him now. And not that I deserve it, brat that I was, but Timmy is very protective of me. One time he threatened to throw my step mother into the private lake we grew up on if she was hateful to me anymore. And I am the only living person who gets to call him Timmy. I had a boyfriend one time that kept saying fearfully, “Don’t call him Timmy or I’m going to slip up and call him that.” Haha.
I am so happy that our sibling rivalry worked its way into us being close in the end. Our parents would be proud. My mother would be glad I didn’t get sent to reform school. HaHa.
Until next time dear Reader’s, have a good week, and have a literary week, Teresa Kindred