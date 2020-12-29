Dear Santa,
I hope all is well with you. I didn’t write before Christmas because I know you were probably even busier than usual trying to keep the elves 6 feet apart as they cobbled together toys for all the good little girls and boys.
I did see just the other day where Dr. Fauci said he flew to the North Pole and personally vaccinated you. Thanks for helping to set the example.
The other reason I didn’t write is that I don’t really need anything.
I guess that’s because of how good you’ve been to me over the years. I'm pretty sure you gave me the benefit of the doubt regarding some alleged naughtiness from time to time, and I appreciate it.
I guess your best moment was the year you brought me that cassette recorder from the VA hospital commissary because you knew mama was there at daddy's bedside.
That was a dark, bleak winter for us, Santa. But somehow, that tape recorder helped me get through it.
Of course, hearing my voice on tape for the first time was a traumatic experience. Lots of people like to hear themselves talk, but that tape recorder taught me very quickly I’m not one of them.
Another home run was the year of the chemistry set. The Bunsen burner was always my favorite component. I played, uh, I mean I experimented with it every day.
And who can forget the Radio Shack 150 in 1 Electronic Project Kit with all its wires and diodes and relays?
But you didn’t always feed my inner nerdiness. The Sears Silvertone stereo was an everyday staple in my life for years.
And thanks for not bringing me too many clothes.
On the other hand, I am officially withdrawing my ongoing, decades-long request for that go cart from the Sears and Roebuck Wish Book, page 550, which I dogeared for your convenience.
I probably couldn’t even get in and out of it anymore anyway. And besides, I think the neighbors would start to complain after a couple of laps around the block.
This year, I was merely going to ask for clarity on a couple of issues that have been bothering me lately.
If 2020 has taught me one thing, it's that today almost always seems worse than yesterday. I mean that in a literal sense, Santa.
The headlines I read when I first got out of bed this morning would’ve been unimaginable just the day before.
It’s exhausting, maddening. I needed answers.
I already had my letter written and ready to send.
Then on Monday night I saw the Christmas Star. And while it didn’t give me the sense of clarity I crave, it gave me a sense of awe I hadn't felt in a long time.
The mere fact that Jupiter and Saturn haven't been this close in 800 years is enough. I mean, the last time it happened, the Mongol Empire was battling Russia.
But throw in the tidbit that this phenomenon is very likely what led the wise men to Bethlehem for the birth of Christ boggles my mind.
It made me feel like anything is possible — maybe peace, maybe less hate.
Who knows, maybe it is.
And maybe I shouldn't give up on that go cart so soon.
