I thought last week was dogwood winter, but my aunt in East Tennessee thought it was blackberry winter. I’m not sure, I just know it was as cold as the devil. I had fun in East Tennessee with my extended family. I had a smooth sailing and uneventful drive getting there. I was happy about that. My Aunt Nova has been back in the hospital. She has been in and out of the hospital for the last two years. We’ve had some scares, but she hangs tough. Last spring we had a terrible scare over her being rushed to the hospital, and I quickly ran up there to see her. That was not a smooth sailing and uneventful drive. It was one for the books. My other aunt, Aunt Zada, told me once, “I don’t want to alarm you Teresa, but I think you are jinxed.” That is sort of my rep- jinxed — so on that note I will tell y’all about my drive home LAST spring!
Well, I got out of Chattanooga at 2 p.m. I was packed up and ready for the drive. I headed up Hwy. 75 toward Knoxville. I have a fairly new car, and according to the mechanic, in good condition for traveling. I passed Cleveland Tenn., and was sailing along, beating rush hour traffic, when the car died! I barely made it to the side of the highway. I decided I was not going to panic, I had a cell phone and good insurance with a towing plan (every jinxed single girl should have a towing plan). I kept the windows rolled up to fend off potential serial killers. It is a protection for them and for me. My daughter Chelsea said once: “Lord help the serial killer that ever gets a hold of you mama!” Ha! So, then I called 911, and explained my predicament. Rush hour traffic started then and cars and Mack trucks roared past me at 80 mph. I tried not to be terrified. About an hour later a Tennessee State Trooper showed up to help me. I was never so happy to see a police officer in my life! I got into the back of his cruiser and he drove me to a bathroom, and patiently had me wait in his car until I could get everything set up with my insurance. The insurance company recommended a local mechanic. The state trooper drove me to the mechanic and introduced himself to the mechanic. He was hoping it would be a protection for me from being ripped off by the mechanic. I was in pretty good spirits at this point, every girl loves to be rescued by a gorgeous state trooper. I think it must be a prerequisite to be good-looking when you are a state trooper. Alas, he was married-oh well-He was still chivalrous. The car was going to have to spend the night at the mechanics, so I called my brother, Thomas Stanley, to help me. The poor guy is always and forever taking my phone calls for some kind of help. But he is a doll. He is a minister with friends with friends and connections everywhere, so he called a minister in Benton, Tenn., to come and rescue me from the mechanics. My brother’s mother-n-law was in the hospital so he couldn’t come. I waited at a gas station across the street from the mechanics for over an hour. By this time it was dark. The minister and his daughter came to get me at around nine p.m. They were very sweet. They said I could stay the night with them, but I had close friends in that congregation that had been inviting me for the weekend ever since they got married, about six years. I didn’t have their phone number on me, so the minister drove me to their house where I knocked on with my suitcase in my hand. Susie came to the door, and I said, Hi Susie, you’ve been inviting me for the weekend for years now-I’m here.” Susie was shocked, but welcoming, she knows me rather well, like I said, I have this rep. Ha. We had a lovely visit. The next morning Susie’s in-laws came and got me and drove me back to the mechanic. I wrote the mechanic a check, and sighed a huge sigh of relief, and got back on the highway toward East Tennessee again. I stopped in Knoxville for a Starbucks coffee. I was singing to the radio and rolling right along, when the car died again!! This time I was 25 miles from my destination. The car had overheated, it was the same problem as before. I managed to coast the car into the rest area. The man managing the rest area came out and put water and anti-freeze into the radiator. I called 911 again. Another tall, gorgeous state trooper came to the rescue. He was very courteous and patient. When he got there I was digging through my car trying to find my attorney’s phone number. He and his family were 15 miles closer to me than my family, and I knew he would help me. I explained to the trooper that I was looking for Mr. Kershaw’s phone number. He asked, “Ed Kershaw?” I said yes, that he was a good friend for years. Mr. Kershaw is one of the top three attorneys in the state. The trooper said, “Any friend of Mr. Kershaw’s is a friend of mine, I will give you an escort.” So, he escorted me all the way to my family’s home. Rescued by TWO state troopers! A good trip all and all I would say. Like my friend Sheila would say, “Its not what you know, but WHO you know!”
I put my car in the shop in East Tennessee where it was properly fixed this time. My brother told me to cancel the check to the first mechanic. That’s another story in itself. When I got home the mechanic was mad as heck that I had cancelled his check. He kept calling me over and over cussing me out. I told him he sent me up the highway knowing the car was not fixed. He kept calling me telling me he was going to come to my house to get me. At first I was scared, then I got mad. I started calling him every 30 seconds to give him a taste of his own medicine. When he answered the phone I would I would hang up and call right back. When he answered he would say, “WHAT!!??” Or he would try to cuss, but I would hang up. Then I sent him a text that that said, “My brother from Oakridge will be down to see you this afternoon to settle this matter. Have a good visit.” That’s Tennessee code for, “You’re getting ready to get your rear handed to you.” I never heard from him again. I seriously have a brother in Oakridge too, I didn’t dare tell him about the mechanic, he would have gone down there. His nickname has always been the incredible hulk. He’s also the vice president of his company, nobody to fool with.
There are a slew of great folk tales at the library about damsels in distress. I’ve always loved them, which is a good thing, since I appear to be jinxed. So, to all the other women out there trying to cope and survive, read up on the subject, and always send thank-you cards! They are a necessity for every damsel!