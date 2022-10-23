Howdy, how are y’all? I am doing just fine in my little antique Appalachian cabin. I’ve got everything but a hound dawg and I’m proud of it.
When I was young, I didn’t really understand what to be Appalachian meant, I just knew being in the mountains with my Appalachian family was the sweetest times of my life. My mother’s family are from Appalachia for 224 years. When I was really little, we lived in Connecticut where my father was from. I love it there too, but Appalachia speaks to me. It’s in my blood.
Today I am going to explain Appalachia for all of you people that are moving to our state because it’s beautiful and we do not have state income tax. We are a welcoming people and try to be sweet to everyone, but please do not move down here and not even try to understand our culture and have respect for it. If you can’t even try to have a little regard for it, please just remember you were not invited.
First off, we are not going barefoot and all chewing tobacco. There are a lot of people that are highly educated. And, I have always made the observation that the smartest people that I have had the joy of meeting are country Southern or Appalachian folks. They have had to eek a living out of the soil with tireless work in our burning hot sun. Nature teaches the best lessons.
We are a fired -up people. Take for instance the pure power of nature David Crockett, (from my mama’s county), Sam Houston and President Andrew Jackson are some prime examples of the fire in our nature. Our women are strong, most of us are not only British, and Irish, but have a good dose of Cherokee in our lineage.
Cherokee women ran everything, they made all financial decisions. They could throw out a husband in a New York minute if they got ready to. I can see these qualities in my Appalachian Aunts. I can see the Cherokee cheekbones in my 86-year-old beautiful Aunt Zada.
Appalachian folks are clannish and have been for centuries. They like to live next door to their kinfolk, at least down the road a little bit. I raised my youngest daughter on family land where she could run outside and have pure freedom because she was safe with her aunts, uncles and cousins, all of which were locked and loaded. When you ask my little doll of a daughter where she’s from, even though she’s living in the city, will proudly say, Fall Branch, TENNESSEE.
The food is amazing. Get you some fried okra and pinto beans, which are a staple in an Appalachian home. Enjoy driving our beautiful back roads where everyone waves.
Enjoy the best place on earth. And, remember our accent is a derivative of Old English and it is liltingly lovely. Until next time, have a good week, and have an Appalachian week.