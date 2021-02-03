Dear reader’s,
Howdy! How are you all this week? I have had better weeks. My car broke down in the middle of no where in front of a motorcycle club with a skull on the building. Lord, only me, but I will write about that adventure next week. Colorful southern expressions is the topic today.
As I am writing this, I’m wondering what southernisms you might use. I love to hear people talk. Morgan Wallen sings a song where he is proud of his southern way of talking. The name of the song is, The way I Talk. If you haven’t heard it you should listen to it. It should be sung loud; it should be the southerner’s anthem.
One thing I say is, “I’m going to go get in the bed.” I learned that from my MaMaw, and a lot of us say it. It means you’re exhausted and you say it as a firm statement. In other places in the country people say they are going to bed, down here we say,” I’m getting in the bed.”
We like our double names. My cousin is Claudia dee. We say her whole name. A friend of mine has a granddaughter named Cora lee. Everyone says her whole name. I have written about a friend of mine a lot named Johnny Bradley. Johnny is such a mess that we say his whole name when we’re talking to him, “howdy there Johnny Lee, are they still letting you keep bullets in your gun?”
Well, y’all, my Aunt Zada Ruth is on her way to pick me up. I do not keep her waiting. She’s 86 years old, drives like she’s at the Bristol Motor Speedway, and I dare not keep her waiting. I’m not too old to get a Zada ruth slap. Until next time, have a good week, and have a literary week! Teresa Kindred