At the June 27th Hawkins County Commissioners meeting, Senator Niceley, Representative Lynn, and I spoke about the new TN law making ivermectin available over-the-counter (OTC) after consultation with a pharmacist.
This is a big step in protecting consumer rights, as well as protecting the doctor-patient relationship regarding medical decision-making.
There is substantial and growing science and medical support behind the use of ivermectin for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19, long COVID, and COVID vaccine injury, globally, and right here in the U.S. Many states have passed legislation protecting the right of doctors to prescribe, and pharmacists to fill, ivermectin and other FDA licensed drugs for off-label uses.
Ivermectin is derived from soil bacteria and is considered a semi-natural product. It’s on the World Health Organization’s list of top 10 most essential medicines and is considered one of the safest drugs ever invented. Ivermectin has been FDA approved for human use since 1987, and because it has saved so many human lives, its creators won a Nobel Prize in Medicine.
Pre-Covid, studies showed that ivermectin has anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and over the past few years, studies have shown that ivermectin has several mechanisms of action. It can help prevent infection by RNA viruses, prevent severe disease, and reduce risk of hospitalization and death. A real-time meta analysis of 88 studies can be found at https://ivmmeta.com.
The Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) was founded in 2020 by several critical care specialists who came together to share treatment protocols and to work together to continue to evolve treatments to save lives.
They freely share their protocols with the global medical community and the public: https://covid19criticalcare.com/covid-19-protocols/
Several of the FLCCC doctors, and other doctors and scientists, travelled to Nashville to provide information to legislators, showing them not just the science and data, but the politics and pressures that have undermined the ability of doctors and patients to access appropriate early treatments. These doctors included Paul Marik, Pierre Kory, Ryan Cole, Richard Urso, John Littell, and Robert Malone.
The evidence in support of early treatment with ivermectin and other nutrients and repurposed drugs is so strong, and the suppression of their use by federal agencies so egregious, a lawsuit has been filed against Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for their continued over-stepping of their authority by interfering with the doctor-patient relationship. Details can be found at FLCCC.net.
The new TN law provides that pharmacists and physicians can enter into collaborative agreements to sell ivermectin OTC, without a prescription, after consultation with the pharmacist. To learn more and to find a list of pharmacies that are now set up to sell ivermectin OTC, visit: https://healthyimmunitynow.org/ivermectin
The first pharmacy to enter into an agreement was The Compounding Lab in Johnson City, working with Dr. Denise Sibley, who was instrumental in the passage of the new law. Throughout COVID, Dr. Sibley has provided medical care to thousands of Tennesseans at no charge.
She provided expert testimony and medical insights to legislators, and she was commended for her exemplary service to the community with a resolution passed by the House and Senate and signed by the Governor.
My family and I moved to Rogersville this past October, drawn by the beauty of the land and the freedom-loving nature of the people. We have been blessed to find friends and the support of a community that cherishes the founding principles of this nation. We are proud to now call East Tennessee home.
Bernadette Pajer is a wife, mom, and advocate for scientific integrity in public health policy. She works with several nonprofits, including Children’s Health Defense and Stand For Heath Freedom. As host of the radio show An Informed Life Radio, she interviews doctors, scientists, attorneys, and more, The show airs live on A.M. radio in the Pacific Northwest and streams online to CHD.TV. Bernadette and her family reside in Rogersville.