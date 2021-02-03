“Please don’t let Hawkins County American Legion Post 21 die out”

Dear, Post 21 Members and Veterans of Hawkins County. As everyone is aware starting in March 0f 2020 most Organization and Businesses in Hawkins County was issued restrictions on having meetings, fundraising, and gathering with directions on helping us to be safe from contacting the COVID-19 VIRUS. Our post was closed from having meetings for several months. We were not able to have fundraisers to support our post, and was unable to have membership drives out in our community to recruit new veterans for membership in our post. Post 21 did hold our Memorial Day service down town under strict guidelines with our Community’s support. Finally; in September we were able to have our POW/MIA Service under very strict guidelines at our Post, with meetings in October, and November and helping the VFW honor our Veterans on November the 11th “Veterans Day”.
No meetings were held in December of 2020 and January of 2021. We are scheduled to start our regular meetings back on February 23rd 2021 at 6:15 pm. We want to invite our members to come to this meeting if they feel safe in doing so, if not I will understand. We will be following our State restrictions on meetings and social gatherings, with face mask coverings and Six feet social distancing. We will be holding our meeting up-stairs on the top floor where we have a lot more room to social distance than we do in our regular meeting hall.
We want to remind our Veterans in our Community that are not members of our Post, if they want our American Legion Post 21 to survive to be here for the next generation of veterans, or the Veterans that are serving now, they must step up now and join our post. We need help from our younger Veterans to help us create a post for their needs. Our members from WWII, KOREAN, VIETNAM wars are leaving fast, in 2018, 2019 our post Lost FIFTEEN members, 2020, our post lost SIXTEEN members, January of 2021 we have lost THREE members, all due to death, New membership being the only way our post can survive for the future.
Our Post has an Auxiliary Unit 21 They also are in very bad need of members too; your Spouse will be welcome to join the Auxiliary Unit. They meet the same night and time that Post 21 members meet.
“We ask all Veterans of Hawkins County to Please consider joining our Post”
“Please don’t let Hawkins County American Legion Post 21 die out”
Dennis Elkins
Commander Post 21
Membership Contact # 423-235-1165
Or Contact any Officer or Member of our Post and they will help you join our Post.