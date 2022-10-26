Sixteen years ago, my family got some GOOD NEWS. Our seven-year-old granddaughter had grown nearly one inch and gained about six pounds over the previous 60 days.
So what? you might ask. What made that GOOD NEWS? All kids grow; that’s just what they do.
Well, her growth was only GOOD NEWS when one fully understands the BAD NEWS. At age 3, she nearly died of a cancerous brain tumor. Over the next year, she had several operations, chemotherapy, and radiation treatments. And about two years after the ending of her medical treatments, she had not grown at all. The treatments to save her life came with their own risks, new concerns, and possible, severe consequences.
There was the likelihood of permanent damage to the pituitary gland which is responsible for the manufacture of growth hormones. And simultaneously there was some concern of accelerated growth of cancer cells if growth hormone therapy was employed.
And, to make matters more complex, there was the probability of a permanent cessation of growth without hormone therapy. And the consequences of that would mean no growth and the early onset of puberty.
That really was BAD NEWS. So then, the growth and weight gain were GOOD NEWS.
It is BAD NEWS that gives GOOD NEWS meaning. GOOD NEWS really doesn’t mean anything until we are faced with BAD NEWS. And, apart from the BAD NEWS, the GOOD NEWS of the Gospel doesn’t make sense either.
Some well-meaning Christians are very quick to try to give people the GOOD NEWS; “God loves you and has a wonderful plan for your life.” And then they wrap it all up in an attractive little package with some kind of easy little “repeat after me, this simple little phrase that will change your life and get you a free ticket to heaven,” prayer.
One popular, well-known, contemporary preacher described The GOOD NEWS of the Gospel, like this:
“First, believe that God loves you and has a purpose for your life. And second, receive Jesus into your life as your savior.”
Now where, in that little two-part statement, is there any understanding of BAD NEWS?
By contrast, John MacArthur offers this more responsible proclamation of the GOOD NEWS. In it, he is careful to explain the facts of God’s plan for the redemption of those He is saving. First, God requires absolute perfection. But we are all sinners and are totally unable and unworthy to merit His forgiveness and mercy. His righteous judgment is against us and the prospect of eternal torment and punishment in hell without a substitute is certain.
That really is BAD NEWS. But then John presents the GOOD NEWS of Salvation; Jesus suffered the wrath of God and died a horrible death for us so that, according to Scripture, whoever trusts in Him shall be saved.
That really is GOOD NEWS when we know the BAD NEWS.
Ralph M. Petersen and his wife, Kathy, are the owners of the OLDE TOWNE EMPORIUM at 212 E. Main St. in Rogersville, Tennessee. Your comments are welcome. You may contact him at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com or by phone at (951) 321 9235.