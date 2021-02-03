I’m a doer.
When I was a little kid, daddy and I would watch the NBA game on Sunday afternoon. Back then, there was one professional basketball game per week. If you missed it, you missed it. Anyway, I would watch the first quarter. Then I would go outside and play basketball the rest of the game rather than watch.
Anytime I start to read a book, I have to stop myself from trying to write a book after reading about 25 pages.
It’s a pattern. And here’s another example.
Back when Kim and I were dating while in college, she worked for the alumni association. She called alumni on the phone and asked them to donate money to the university. She was good at it, really good. Sometimes I’m afraid she’s going to start calling people to tell them their extended vehicle warranty has expired.
As a bonus to the pittance she was paid by the university, she would regularly win gift certificate bonuses to our favorite restaurant for getting the most donations of the night, the largest donation, etc.
The specialty at this restaurant was prime rib. I had never had prime rib before. And the first time I tasted it, it was a Biblical experience for me. This restaurant also made cheddar cheese salad dressing, which is still one of my favorite tastes ever.
You already know where this is going.
I would replicate the meal, and it would be Kim’s birthday surprise that year. I knew the prime rib was slow cooked, and the only slow cooker I was familiar with was a Crock-Pot. So, I bought a Crock-Pot.
Then I went to the grocery store. I bought greens for a salad. I had that much sense, at least.