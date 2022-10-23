This is the time of year organizations come out of the wood-work around the nation advertising here in Hawkins County for contributions. There are days I get a handful of solicitations, many of which I had never heard of. I know some of these have to be hard-working, worthy organizations, but every year I put on a hat to advocate for our local non-profits to say, “Please Don’t Overlook Us.”
We see many of our local organizations having to organize days to do road-blocks which generally glean $3-500 putting some of our local heroes at risk. A few well-directed gifts by people who can afford them would eliminate the need to take a whole day away from their families praying someone would see they need greater community support.
I promise you, life would be different in our community without the many non-profits, making this community a better place to live, some which operate on a purely volunteer basis. What if we wanted to take a few days out of town, but knew there were no Fire Department to protect us? Did you know all of our 12 fire departments are “all volunteer” operating here in Hawkins County. We have read in recent columns that the majority of their equipment could be registered as antiques being 25 years old. In my mind, the need for us to support them becomes greater than organizations we don’t know. All our non-profits struggle for space and volunteers which are often using old out of date equipment.
This time of year gives us opportunities to support the great organizations right here in Hawkins County that don’t have the money to hire professional advertising companies and pay thousands or tens of thousands of dollars per ad campaign, who specialize at pulling at your heartstrings for you go give.
I have access to a national profile of non-profits called “Guidestar”. Non-profit annual tax returns are filed along with the top executive salaries and the amount they spend for these advertising campaigns.
A friend last year was curious to ask about an organization their mother supported as a result of these mail-outs. The organization served less than Of One Accord, paid 5 people over $200K a year, but paid 5 million a year just in mailouts which reaped them $100 million in income. My heart sank as I shared the information. How many local organizations suffer every year because these well-written ads find their way to our mailbox and consequently their pleas to our hearts?
My soapbox is not saying, “don’t give” to them, but don’t overlook the great work done by non-profits right here at home when you do write out those checks. We have Camp Hope that provides free camp to kids in Hawkins County, the Mooresburg Community Center serving seniors in that community, the local United Way, Heritage Association, Rogersville Arts Council, Hawkins Habitat for Humanity, the new YMCA, and the Boy Scouts of America. We see the great work done by the Chip Hale Center, the Shriners that transport crippled children to Lexington for doctor’s visits, and the local library system. And I can’t forget to mention Of One Accord’s food pantries, Meals on Wheels, Summer Feeding Programs, County-wide Christmas programs or home repair programs. The Medical Mission or Heaven’s Bell Diaper Pantry in Church Hill. I know I’ve probably missed several, but this gives you an idea.
These many organizations could do so much more with a greater support base. This holiday season as you open your mail, first think of a local organization that needs that $25 or $50 a month being asked of you.