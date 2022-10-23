Sheldon Livesay

This is the time of year organizations come out of the wood-work around the nation advertising here in Hawkins County for contributions. There are days I get a handful of solicitations, many of which I had never heard of. I know some of these have to be hard-working, worthy organizations, but every year I put on a hat to advocate for our local non-profits to say, “Please Don’t Overlook Us.”

