A reporter once said, “When you make something a greeting card holiday, people forget the struggle and what you were striving for.”
We have just passed this holiday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. so I did some research to gain a better understanding of the man and his mission.
I agree with most of his admirers; he was a man of passion, dreams, and faith. But I have concluded that he was not the true militant champion that the lunatic left imagines. If he were still alive today, I doubt that he would find comfort or cronyism among the ungodly left in the Democrat party. And it is almost certain that he would NOT be chumming with the likes of the phony reverend, Al Sharpton. And I seriously doubt that he would be intimidating voters by standing on the hood of a car yelling "burn it down," or marching in a mob calling for “dead cops now."
Why do I think that? It is because of HIS OWN WORDS. Here are some of his challenges and instructions for the black youths of his day. They are timeless, noteworthy principles that are consistent with Christian philosophy and conservative ideology and they deserve universal attention:
• Character is more important than skin color. Common humanity, rather than race, should be the basis for relationships.
• Reason without morality is dangerous. Intelligence plus character is the goal of true education.
• Do your life's work as if God called you to it. And, no matter how small the job, do it with a sense of responsibility. If it falls your lot to sweep streets, sweep them like Michelangelo painted pictures, like Shakespeare wrote poetry, and like Beethoven composed music.
• Love is creative and redemptive and is absolutely necessary for the survival of our civilization. Love builds up and unites; hate tears down and destroys. Redemptive goodwill for one's enemies is the solution to race problems.
• Bigots are everywhere. Some individuals must have the courage and moral strength to remain in their communities, no matter how bad they are, and seek to lift them to new levels of creative living.
• Maintain your moral standards. A person who will stop dating you because you refuse to engage in a sexual act is a person who is not genuinely interested in you, and would make an undesirable mate.
• It is wrong to be unjust, dishonest or hateful. We have moved from the theory of “survival of the fittest” to a theory of “survival of the slickest.” Everybody is busy obeying the 11th commandment -- "Do not get caught."
• Humanism is another attempt to make God irrelevant. Without God, efforts turn to ashes and sunrises into darkest night. Christianity affirms a real, loving Father who works through history for the salvation of His children. Man cannot save himself, for man is not the measure of all things and humanity is not God.
• Our capacity to deal with shattered dreams is ultimately determined by our faith in God. Genuine faith sees that, beyond time is God and beyond life is eternity. However dismal the present circumstances, we are not alone, for God dwells with us. Through Jesus Christ, God has taken the sting from death by freeing us from its dominion. Our earthly life is a prelude to a glorious new awakening, and death is an open door that leads us into life eternal.
Can anyone really imagine those kinds of words or challenges emanating today from the mouths of any of the racist, self-appointed spokes holes for the American black culture such as Al Sharpton, Jesse Jackson, Rev. Wright, or ever Barack Obama? Or what about organized movements such as Antifa, Black Lives Matter, or Black Panthers?
I think Dr. King would probably be much more comfortable in the company of great Americans like Justice Clarence Thomas, Dr. Walter Williams, Tim Scott, Dr. Ben Carson, Rep. J. C. Watts Jr., and Major Allen West.
After realizing great victories in his work for civil rights, Dr. King anticipated that there were still difficult days ahead. “I would like to live a long life but I'm not concerned with that. I am not worried about anything. I fear no man. I just want to do God's will.” Columnist Clarence Page once noted that, although Dr. King was a man of peace, almost anywhere in America where his name is now memorialized, some kind of violence or racial hatred is associated with it. He lamented, “How sadly we have protected Dr. King’s legacy. Our keeping of his name has fallen far short of his dream.”