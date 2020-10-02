Question: Is it possible to explain Revelation in simple easy and understandable terms?
Answer: Revelation 16:1-21. In the last lesson, # 8, we saw the Saints being comforted by heavenly messages of assurance—Satan and his henchmen can be beat by the blood of the Lamb. In this lesson, # 9, we see that God has waited long enough and the time has come for the outpouring of His judgment and punishment on the unrighteous of this world—those with the “mark of the beast.” (See and consider Revelation 6:9-11; Revelation 1:3; Daniel 2:44 & Matthew 24:34.) God commands and “It is done” (16:1 & 16:17b). It’s all about victory in Jesus! This victory will be described as a “fall” in chapters 17-18; a “horrendous battle” in chapter 19 and the utter “defeat of Satan” in Chapter 20.
Chapter 16:2 (remember we are in the opening of the seventh seal; the sounding of the seventh trumpet as we continue unfolding “the rest of the story.”) opens with a scene of the first angel pouring out his vial and troublesome times falling upon the unrighteousness.
16:3 the outpouring of the 2nd vial depicts commerce being weakened; anything depending on the sea would be harmed.
16:4-7 the outpouring of the 3rd vial depicting yet another divine strike against the gods of Rome: to strike the sea was to harm commerce and to strike the fresh waters was to both harm commerce and drinking water. Please see the vials together and see God systematically striking the inhabitants of this world from every direction.
16:8-9 the outpouring of the 4th vial describes the impenitence of the unrighteous even though they have been shown, told and now punished (2 Corinthians 4:4).
16:10-11 the outpouring of the 5th vial portrays the weakening of civil power. This is a terrible thing when “people of power” become foolish and incapable of making worthwhile decisions, decisions that affect the lives of others. But, it happens (Ecclesiastes 10:16).
16:12-16 the outpouring of the 6th vial shows God’s preparation for the defeat of earthly unrighteousness and shows Satan’s resistance, yet to the unrighteous God will defeat them and they just won’t be able to see and believe it—it just wasn’t supposed to happen to them with all their power and numbers of people.
16:17-21 the outpouring of the 7th vial illustrates God’s power and control over kingdoms of this world—“It is done!” (See Ephesians 2:1-10.)