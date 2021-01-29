It is hard to believe that our youngest grandsons just entered their teen years. My wife and I have discovered that having grandchildren can be much more fun than having children and so, thirteen years ago, we were pleased and excited at the prospect of these “wombmates” coming into our lives.
We knew, early, that our daughter was carrying twins. We wondered what they would look like? What color would their hair and eyes be? We just had to wait and see but there were many things that we knew about them long before we met for the first time.
Through the miracles of modern technology and medical science, we knew that they were boys. At approximately eleven or twelve weeks after they were conceived, when they were less than two inches tall and almost indiscernible, every single one of their organs had already begun to function. By that time their little hearts had been beating for almost eight weeks. They were breathing (fluid) and their little brains were coordinating the movements of their muscles and organs. Their taste buds were formed, milk teeth had appeared and they could swallow. Their stomachs had working digestive juices.
Their livers were producing blood cells and their kidneys were functioning. They could bend their tiny little fingers (engraved with their own unique prints and equipped with nails) around objects and they were thumb suckers. They could squint their eyes, knit their brows, smile and frown. They urinated and had bowel movements. They slept, dreamed, and awakened. Their bodies were sensitive to touch; they could feel pain and heat, they reacted to light and noise, and they were able to learn things.
We all spent many busy days preparing a place for them in our family, and our hearts, and looked forward to their arrival when we could meet them face-to-face.
At thirteen years of age, they, and all the rest of our eight grandchildren bring us a great deal of joy in our lives.
And recently, we learned that our first great-grandson is on his way and the excitement is starting all over again. Children are truly a gift from God and my wife and I are thankful to God for all of them.
“Before I formed you in the womb I knew you; before you were born I set you apart.” (Jeremiah 1:5)