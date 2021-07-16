Dear Reader’s, Howdy, and welcome to the Bookend. What have you been up to on these hot summer days? It has sure turned hot! I love summer and I spend all the time I can in the beautiful outdoors, but sometimes it’s just too blame hot. So, I went to see chamber music last week at the University of the South and today I am in the library. You know-where the air conditioning is. For the month of June and into July I was blessed to be with my grandchildren. And, they say the cutest things.
My daughter flew me to Florida for three weeks. And I got to have quality time with my two grandbabies. The little girl is seven and the little boy is four. They are a mess. And bring me so much joy.
The seven year old girl flew back to Tennessee with me and she was such a trooper. She carried two big bags through the airport for me. She calls me GiGi. She came home with me to my cabin. My brother picked us up at the airport and then we picked up my eight year old grandson in Chattanooga. They are best friends in life.
Early the next morning I took the two of them hiking around on the private property I live on. There is a dramatic bluff view from my cabin. She had on a headband that is pink velvet with little ears on it. She is a girly girl, enthusiastic and charming. She ran to the bluff and hollered excitedly, “I am in Tennessee! I love Tennessee!! Then she ran back to the cabin to get her iPad so she could take pictures. It made me proud, at some point my daughters always come home to Tennessee and now that love is instilled in my grandchildren.
She and my eight year old grandson adore each other. They are close, but after about a day they are into it; scraping, fussin, arguing, I mean having big dramatic throw downs, mixed in with them getting along in perfect harmony. I just listen and let them work it out, some wise old mother once told me to leave them alone unless someone draws blood.
One particular conversation they had while into it was my grandson sternly telling my granddaughter that if she didn’t stop trying to get him in trouble he wasn’t flying home to Florida with her on his usual summer trip to Florida with her. He stressed his point, like a little man, like a miniature attorney. After a few minutes of this she sighed and said, “Okay, I’m sorry.” Then five minutes later round 55 of the fussing began. Ha! Guess where he is right now? In Florida with his cousin.
So, to all of you grandparents out there, I hope you are able to enjoy these sweet, easy going summertime visits with your grandchildren. I know I have, I’ve made a million sweet little memories. Until next time, have a good week and have a literary week, Teresa Kindred