With no regard for the Constitution, Hillary Clinton once said, if elected, she would ban guns and leave citizens defenseless. And during his presidency, Barack Obama worked behind the scenes to ban guns. Neither was successful and now Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are boldly declaring their intentions to disarm all American citizens.
A few years ago, Washington State Gun owners staged the largest felony civil disobedience rally in American history. It was never televised and most of us were not aware of it. Around 1,000 openly armed gun owners rallied at the state capitol in Olympia, WA, in defiance of a newly passed, unconstitutional gun control law.
The event was named, I WILL NOT COMPLY, by its organizer, Gavin Seim who said, "This isn't just a protest. We are here to openly violate the law." Attendees publicly transferred their guns to each other in violation of I-591's background check provisions, and some even bought and sold guns just a few feet away from law enforcement. Seim refused to obtain a permit to hold the rally, citing another right of the people to peaceably assemble.
By the end of that rally, no one was hurt, no cars were bombed, no stores were looted, no buildings were destroyed, and no cops were killed. The only damage was the burning of over 1000 concealed weapons permits. The peaceful protesters all signed a petition vowing to refuse to submit to the new, unconstitutional, and illegal law. The petition ended with the text, "We pledge our blood. We will not comply."
The Washington State Patrol announced there would be no arrests for exchanging or even selling guns.
The rally could not be dismissed as a fringe element. Several lawmakers and lawmen spoke, including former Graham County Sheriff Richard Mack of Arizona, Washington State Rep. Elizabeth Scott (R-Monroe), and Rep. Graham Hunt (R-Orting). Mack advised gun owners engaging in civil disobedience to "put your sheriff next to you to keep it peaceful." Scott defiantly explained in her speech, "I will not comply with I-594 because it is unconstitutional, unenforceable, and unjust. It is impossible to enforce this law unless there is a police officer on every back porch and in every living room. So it will be enforced selectively." She noted that one of America’s Founding Fathers, Alexander Hamilton, said, “Any law that violates the Constitution is not valid, and there is a moral obligation to disobey unjust laws.”
After leading the crowd in the Pledge of Allegiance, Gavin Seim said, "I am not pledging obedience to the government; it is to the Republic. We don't ask for our rights, and we don't negotiate for our rights. Today I become an OUTLAW! Arrest me! I will NOT comply."
American patriots have had enough. The Second Amendment is gradually being eroded, state by state, and most of the gun owners I know, are not going to lie down and give up their arms.