Howdy! How are y’all? I hope your days bring some sunshine mixed with the rain. That is sort of how our lives roll don’t you think?
Like, take for instance just now. It is 7:30 a.m. and I got up early. My laptop refused to start, just flat refused. I pushed the little on button and the screen would turn gray. I patiently kept trying everything, turning it off, turning it on, plugging it into the wall, watching as it finally said it was restarting; 46%, 72%, then Voilà! Finally, on.
As I was trying to stretch my eyeballs open, and wait for whatever it is that my mysterious laptop does, I looked out of the window to see the gentle rain on the Autumn leaves. We have been in great need of rain, there has been an almost three weeks stretch of no rain. I was longing for a rainy Autumn Day. I was picturing myself living my best life today in my shiny black, knee-high rain boots with my matching umbrella, tromping through rain-soaked leaves of yellow, gold, red and orange.
My laptop finally came to life. I climbed back into my warm bed with my cat Sugar Britches, (Killjoy the Rottweiler is at the kennel, I am leaving for vacation this week, so Sugar Britches and I are enjoying a bit of peace), I opened up Word and began typing. The page somehow rolled away with all of my writing.
I tried pushing more buttons, (probably what happened in the first place), and couldn’t get to what I had written. I began pushing keys abruptly and angrily. I started out hollering a soft, “why,” then a little louder, “why,” when I couldn’t get my page back. Then I kept punching keys and hollered at the top of my lungs, “WHY, WHY, WHY!?” Ha. Somehow, I got my page back.
I laughed to myself thinking, “Sugar Britches is so used to me hollering when I am having a nightmare it won’t even phase, her.” Sure enough, I glanced over at my furry little darling and she was glancing at me sleepily with a look that said what’s she hollering about this time. It made me laugh.
Are your days like this? Joy interspersed with aggravation? Laughter mixed in with sadness? It’s pretty much life. So, we gotta roll with this stuff and look for happiness. Speaking of happiness, don’t y’all think a jelly, powdered sugar donut would mix in good with my day? I’m thinking yeah.
In hopes you can get a donut of your choice, have a good day, and have a literary day.