I’m sure you’ve heard the expression “Like drinking water from a fire hose.” It’s mainly used to describe a situation where a lot of something comes at you all at once that you really need to absorb and pay attention to.
Taking on a new position sometimes puts a person in that situation.
As of today, I’ve been in the position of Hawkins County Mayor for seventy days. A LOT of information has come at me in a short time, and I’m trying to absorb it all. One of the most important tasks is to take a step back and make sure the decisions that are being made fit the “government way” of doing things.
You can probably imagine that switching from the private sector to the public sector presents some opportunities to learn the skill of considering all things necessary before making a decision or acting on it.
There are several things I rely on to make sure the decision being made is the right one, at least in the eyes of the way government does it.
First, the staff here in the mayor’s office. I really could not have asked for a better bunch of people than those here now. Martha Wallace has been around the mayor’s office for more than thirty years. She’s “been there, done that,” and keeps me straight on many of the procedures we must adhere to. I like to tell people she keeps me out of jail.
Our Director of Finance Eric Buchanan is a genius when it comes to the numbers. There is no financial issue I can ask about that Eric doesn’t either have the answer immediately or know where to get it.
The group in accounting always keeps me on my toes. Becky Smith, Michelle Simpson, and Evelyn Gladson work tirelessly to make sure everything is received, coded correctly, and paid on time.
I honestly don’t know how Teresa Couch keeps up with the hundreds of county employees’ payroll, insurance, benefits, and more. She gets some assistance from Donna Whitt, our part time office person, but many days she’s here when I’m walking out the door making sure all personnel issues are taken care of.
All our buildings must be managed and taken care of, and that falls in the lap of Sarah Davis. Sarah not only keeps on top of all facilities, but I always say you can give her a building and ten dollars, and she makes it look updated and stylish. She also keeps all our committee meetings organized and recorded properly.
Jamie Miller is our EMA Director and does a fantastic job of making sure everyone in the county is as safe as possible while keeping me updated on whatever I need to know in that area.
And last but certainly not least is our Administrative Assistant Stephanie Testerman. Stephanie is a joy to work with, and she keeps everyone straight that’s attempting to keep me straight along with answering the phones and greeting visitors.
Also, I must give kudos to our maintenance staff, Robert Jarnagin and Kip Pearson, and the housekeepers and other assistants. It’s just a pleasure having facilities kept in tip top shape like they keep the county offices.
The second way I keep up with policies and procedures is through the County Technical Assistance Service, called CTAS for short. They are a great group of folks and wealth of information and are under the auspices of The University of Tennessee. Their databases are vast and are not just for the use of government officials. The average citizen can visit www.ctas.tennessee.edu on the web and find information on most any topic you can imagine.
Another great resource for me are the County Commission meeting agendas, resolutions, and minutes from previous meetings. Of course, all of those are filed on paper copies, but I find it much easier to go to the Hawkins County Clerk website and click “services,” then “commission information.”
That site, www.hawkinscountyclerk.com, has commission information dating back to 2007. It, too, is accessible by the public and is invaluable if you want to research any resolutions from the past fifteen years.
Typically, whatever information I need is quickly available, and you can find most if not all that information at the same sources I use.
If there is anything you’d like to see as a topic in an upcoming column just let me know. For that or other questions just drop me a note at mark.dewitte@hawkinscountytn.gov