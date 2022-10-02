The first meeting of the Hawkins County Commission for this four-year term is now in the books. I think we had a good session, with all the new folks (six new commissioners and myself as new mayor) getting their “feet wet” and ready to move forward.
Highlights of the meeting include declarations of some special weeks and months for a few organizations. September was declared Suicide Prevention Month, November was declared Family Court Awareness Month, and October 2-8 was declared 4-H Week in Hawkins County.
It was a pleasure to have representatives of those worthwhile organizations with us for the meeting. Keep watching for information on Fire Prevention Week, coming October 9-15.
It was also great to see a good crowd of citizens in attendance. It’s definitely a learning experience to attend the meeting. I’d recommend you try to come and see how county government works.
The meetings are the fourth Monday of every month in the commission room in the courthouse. That’s the room on the main floor at the back of the building. Meetings begin at 6 p.m., and on a rare occasion we may not allow the public in until after we have an Executive Session.
Those are only called when we have a pending legal issue to discuss with an attorney. Rare, but they do happen so be aware if you’re not let in right away that’s what is going on.
A County Commission meeting is presided over by the chairman of the commission. That position is elected at the start of every new meeting year and can be a commissioner or the county mayor.
If the mayor decides to be considered and is then appointed, he or she gives up the ability to veto a resolution that the commission passes. In my opinion, this happens very infrequently especially if the mayor is at the commission meeting to review the resolutions at that time and give opinions.
I opted to be considered for commission chairman, and big thanks to the commissioner who voted unanimously to accept that decision.
One of the first tasks of the commission chairman is to appoint committees, and a daunting task it is. Right now, there are fourteen separate committees. Each committee typically has one commissioner from each of the seven districts in the county.
Since this is the first year we’re operating with only fourteen commissioners, it becomes a monumental task to appoint committees. Each commissioner now is on more committees than they would have been if there were still twenty-one, and the work is more time consuming for them.
Which brings me to a point that I talked about during my campaign. I think citizens have skills that they can contribute to these committees as well.
I want to open the committee meetings up to citizens who can assist. Citizens would not have voting privileges at the meetings but could have input and give advice.
So, if you are interested in taking part in any of the committees, drop me an email that hopefully gives some information as to why you would want to do so, and some information as to what your background or interests are that would make you a good contributor.
The current committees that would lend themselves well to citizen input are Airport, Budget, Education, Industrial, Parks/Environmental, Personnel, Public Buildings, Public Safety, Roads, and Solid Waste. The others including Audit, Beer Board, Delinquent Tax, and Ethics are mostly guided by legal rules and additional input wouldn’t really be required.
As always, feel free to contact me with any input or questions you may have. The best way to do so is via email at mark.dewitte@hawkinscountytn.gov. I look forward to helping Hawkins County move forward.