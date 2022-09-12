It was about seven years ago that I first began following the work of environmental attorney Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. He’s the founder of Waterkeeper Alliance, which is now global and the world’s largest clean water advocacy organization.
He also founded the World Mercury Project to focus on the elimination of the mercury contaminating air and water. At first, he didn’t include the mercury in vaccines.
He explains:
“I was dragged kicking and screaming into this brawl. By the early 2000s, I was fighting multiple lawsuits on behalf of Riverkeeper and Waterkeeper against coal-fired power plants. I was touring the country speaking about, among other things, the dangers of mercury emissions, which, by then, had contaminated virtually every freshwater fish in America. Following many of these appearances, mothers would approach me. Their tone was always respectful but mildly scolding. They said that if I was serious about eliminating the perils of mercury, I needed to look at thimerosal. Vaccines, they claimed, were the biggest vector for mercury exposure in children. I really didn’t want to get involved because vaccines were pretty remote from my wheelhouse. I’d always been pro-vaccine. I had all my kids vaccinated and got my annual flu shot every year. But, I was impressed by these women. Many of them were professionals: doctors, lawyers, scientists, nurses and pharmacists. They were overwhelmingly solid, well-educated, extraordinarily well-informed, rational and persuasive.”
And so despite knowing that entering the controversial vaccine arena and publicly calling for vaccine safety reform would lead to attacks against him and his career, he stepped in, giving parents around the world hope that by working together, changes could be made. In response to accusations that he was “anti-vaccine”, Kennedy famously said, “I have been tracking mercury in fish for 30 years and nobody has called me anti-fish.”
Now, in the United States, much of the mercury-thimerosal has been phased out of pediatric vaccines, although trace amounts are still in some, and full amounts are in multi-dose vials of flu vaccines. I highly recommend watching the documentary film TRACE AMOUNTS to learn more. Children in poor nations are still given some thimerosal preserved vaccines.
But thimerosal was only the beginning of Kennedy’s journey with serious vaccine safety issues, as well issues with many other products that expose children to a sea of toxins that undermine their health.
World Mercury Project was eventually renamed Children’s Health Defense (CHD) to better reflect the broad scope of environmental exposures undermining children’s health today, from pesticides to plasticizers. With over half of America’s children diagnosed with a chronic illness, there is much work to do.
When COVID hit, CHD’s legal and scientific research had positioned them to immediately see problems with the responses from the World Health Organization (WHO), and the main agencies here in the U.S. — Health and Human Services (HHS), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These entities all have strong public-private relationships with global industries and individuals that profit highly when policies and decisions go their way. The in-depth articles on the CHD website and their online journal The Defender have brought key legal, scientific, and political information to light. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/
I’m a member of CHD, a frequent volunteer, and I host a radio show (An Informed Life Radio) each week that airs on CHD’s video channel CHD.TV.
I was thrilled to learn that CHD will be holding their inaugural conference at the Convention Center in Knoxville, TN just a little over an hour from Rogersville.
The conference is called The Path Forward: Uniting to Create a Better World. The speakers include: Robert F. Kennedy Jr, Esq., Mary Holland, J.D., Brian Hooker, Ph.D., Catherine Austin Fitts (President of Solari, Inc.), Robert Barnes, Esq., Kari Bundy, Sheila Ealey, Ed.D., Ray Flores, Esq., Sujata Gibson, Esq., Rolf Hazelhurst, Esq., Pierre Kory, M.D., M.P.A; Stephanie Locricchio, Robert Malone, M.D., Paul Marik, M.D., and W. Scott McCullough, J.D.
There will be an evening event on October 23 and a full day of speakers on October 24th. The conference will conclude with a screening of a new documentary film called The Real Anthony Fauci, and a discussion with Kennedy on his forthcoming book, The Wuhan Cover-Up.
For more information and to register to attend, visit this link: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-conference/I
I’ll be volunteering at the event. If you see me, be sure to say hi!